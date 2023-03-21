A revered teacher's legacy will live on with Peter McNeill's family gifting his precious photography equipment to inspire the next generation.
Mr McNeill taught visual arts and photography at Warrnambool College for more than 30 years.
He retired in 2020 and was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, loosing his battle aged 63.
Mr McNeill's wife Leah and children Cameron and Hayley approached the college with an offer to purchase his extensive photography kit for a fraction of its original cost.
His colleague and friend Anthea Rafferty reached out to community groups and philanthropic trusts to fundraise to buy the equipment, with the family donating the $10,000 raised to MND Victoria for research and care.
"We hope his legacy will inspire many budding photographers to pursue their interests to the next level - to learn how satisfying it can be to produce quality photos from things of beauty as Peter did," Mrs McNeill said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.