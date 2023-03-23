The first thing Warrnambool's Paul Watkins did after crossing the finish line after pulling a sled through snow and ice for eight days was order a burger and fries.
Paul is no stranger to pushing his body to its limits, and he made it to the finish line of the Montane Lapland Arctic Ultra in northern Sweden just hours before a blizzard hit.
In the last few hours of the race, Paul had run out of food and, over the eight days and four hours, he had lost about seven kilos.
"When I got to the finish line I literally ran into the hotel because it was five minutes before the kitchen shut," he said.
The burger and fries went down a treat. It was a welcome change to the stone cold food he'd been surviving off for days.
"You get used to the fact that everything is cold. You make a freeze-dried meal with boiling hot water and two minutes later it's stone cold," Paul said.
"It doesn't matter how many calories you're stacking, you're going to lose massive amounts of weight. It does knock you around. It affects how well you can warm up."
With temperatures as low as -35 degrees, keeping warm was a challenge.
"Everything froze. I had to trim my beard because it had holes in it from when you rip the ice out and it just tears the hair out," he said.
Paul arrived back home a week ago, and is trying to adjust back to normality. "Recovery takes longer than you think," he said.
The race is on the other side of the world from The Arctic Ultra 6633 in Canada which he pulled out of in 2017 but came back and won two years later.
Having conquered the Yukon, the European Arctic race offered a challenge that he described as "same, same but different".
"You had the distance, you had the cold, you're dragging your supplies self-supported. But this was full wilderness so you're not on a road or a well-marked trail, you're actually out in snow mobile country only," he said.
"Very remote access and you're really slogging it out in the middle of nowhere."
Paul contracted COVID-19 for the first time in December and then a cold in the weeks before he flew out on February 28. While he'd recovered he knew he wasn't 100 per cent but was "close enough". "It was still enough that you felt it those first few days," he said.
The 503-kilometre event runs for 10 days. He did it in eight days and four hours and 16 minutes. After 746,406 steps, he came second place in the on-foot division and third place overall.
It's an event with no prize money, just a medal and a free T-shirt.
"Once again you're battling it out for absolutely nothing at all," Paul said.
Quitting was not an option, not matter how much you felt like you wanted to, he said. "Even if you quit, it doesn't matter. No one is coming," he said.
Paul said some did get into strife and were able to call the snow mobile crews in. "But your primary rescue source was you and figuring it out until someone could come and help you," he said.
"You're exhausted and sleep deprived.
"I had a few moments where your hands started to freeze and you were really getting exhausted, you're under-caloried and you can't warm up.
"You'd be crossing a frozen lake, it was just beautiful and the northern lights were out but it might take you four or five hours to cross it and it's just absolutely bitterly cold," he said.
"You're in that juxtaposition of: 'I hate it here but it's beautiful and I should really appreciate it'."
"It was very remote. You never saw anyone. I would really go from checkpoint to checkpoint without seeing a human or an animal.
"I kind of enjoyed that. That's part of the reason you go, is to just disconnect and have no normality whatsoever."
During the whole race he would be on the go for 18 to 22 hours a day and sleep for about two hours at each checkpoint. "First night I always go straight through," he said. That means being on the go for the first 36 hours non-stop to be at the head of the field.
"The last couple of nights you're just so sleep deprived, it was just 'how little can I get away with to stay on my feet'.
"You knew you were really pushing the limit and then eventually your vision would start to go funny. That was my warning sign that you must stop."
Towards the end he would lie on his sled, look up at the stars and set a time on his watch for seven minutes.
"I'd sleep for six of them," he said. "That would buy me about two hours."
He managed to cross the finish line just before a huge blizzard came through.
"The guys that were still out there got absolutely slammed," he said.
His next feat is a little closer to home having already entered the new Peak Trail race through the Grampians in November.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
