The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South-west needs more skilled workers and additional housing, says MP

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 21 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan is concerned an influx of migrants will add to the nation's housing crisis.

South-west Victoria needs skilled workers, but it also needs a plan to house them, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.