South-west needs more skilled workers and additional housing, says MP

South-west Victoria needs skilled workers, but it also needs a plan to house them, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
He last week slammed the federal government's plan to increase migration to up to 300,000 this financial year.
Mr Tehan said the federal government was delivering a policy without a plan.
"The problem is there is no plan," Mr Tehan said.
"It looks like there will be about 300,000 people coming to this country through both permanent and temporary migration, yet we have no indication of whether this will be young skilled workers to address the skills shortage."
Mr Tehan said he was also concerned there didn't appear to be plans to ensure some of the migrants lived and worked in rural and regional areas.
"There doesn't seem to be any plan to disperse the intake to rural and regional areas - all it will be doing is adding to the congestion issues in the cities," he said.
Mr Tehan urged the government to work with local and state governments to deliver more housing to areas where migrants would be sent to live and work.
He urged the federal government to also add additional occupations to the South West Designated Area Migration Agreement to help employers fill vacancies that were hampering their operations.
"The Albanese government needs to sign off on the request for the expanded list immediately," Mr Tehan said.
He said he was not opposed to increased migration, but didn't want it to have negative impacts on Australians.
"I want to see a better Australia, not simply a bigger Australia," Mr Tehan said.
"The Grattan Institute estimates that increasing the annual migrant intake by 40,000 a year will, over a decade, increase rents by up to five per cent. And lower-income renters will be hit hardest."
He said the lack of a plan would mean mean Australians couldn't afford their rent and their kids would have no hope of ever owning a home.
A response from the federal government has been sought.
