UPDATE:
A tradesman's ute stolen from a Warrnambool home overnight has been found after a passerby spotted it on a rural roadside.
Thieves loaded the tradesman's ute full of tools before stealing it from the garage of his Warrnambool home while the family slept.
The ute belonged to fencing contractor Sam Lewis of Warrnambool's Lewis Brothers Fencing.
Mr Lewis said he put a call out on social media on Monday morning and within half an hour he was contacted to say someone had seen the black 2013 Toyota Hilux on a roadside.
His social media post appealing for people to keep an eye out for the vehicle was shared almost 150 times.
"Within half an hour of me putting it up it was found, at a random spot in the middle of Toolong," Mr Lewis said.
"How good is social media?
"It was parked on the side of the road. Someone just said they thought they saw a black Hilux parked on the side of the road on the way to work this morning and there it was."
Mr Lewis said the thieves took his car keys from a hook inside the family home and stole the vehicle.
He said he was relieved to get his ute back and it appeared most of his tools were there.
His wallet and some cash was stolen in the theft.
"I'm just happy to have it back and I can get back to work," he said.
"It wasn't the best start to a Monday morning."
Warrnambool police Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity said investigations were ongoing and anyone with information about the Toyota Hilux should contact Warrnambool police.
Mr Lewis said he knew of similar incidents with another car stolen a couple of weeks ago with the thieves also taking keys from inside the home.
A black Mazda CX7 wagon was also stolen from a Bromfield Street property in February with the offender believed to have entered the home through an unlocked rear door.
Keys were taken from inside the home in the aggravated burglary and theft. The vehicle hasn't been recovered.
At the time four vehicles had been stolen in Warrnambool in the weeks prior.
EARLIER:
Thieves have loaded a tradesman's ute full of tools before stealing it from the garage of his Warrnambool home while the family slept.
Warrnambool police Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity said the 2013 Toyota Hilux was taken from a home in the city's north-east sometime on Sunday night or early Monday morning.
The dark-coloured vehicle and tools are estimated to be worth about $80,000, police said.
"It was an aggravated burglary and theft of a motor vehicle from a garage sometime last night," Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said.
"Offenders have gained entry to the garage and stolen a quantity of power tools and loaded them into a 2013 Hilux and drove from the address."
He said the family were home at the time.
"They would have been inside sleeping but no entry was gained inside the premises, only the garage," he said.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity urged people to keep an eye out for the Hilux with the registration 1AL 6ZW.
"If anyone's got any information or sees the vehicle please call Triple 0 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"If anyone sees it please let us know straight away."
