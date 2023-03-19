The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Gillin Boys Foundation to host walk for a cure

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 20 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chistopher Gillin is all smiles at the walk with his parents Mandy and Ashley.

Warrnambool's Christopher Gillin is proof that one person can make a huge difference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.