Gillin Boys Foundation to host walk for a cure

Warrnambool's Christopher Gillin is proof that one person can make a huge difference.
The 32-year-old, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, has dedicated his life to helping find a cure. His fund-raising efforts started with his late brother Aaron, who also suffered from the disease.
On Sunday, the Gillin Boys Foundation will host its annual walk for a cure walk.
Mr Gillin encouraged people to get involved to help raise money for a cure.
"Any money raised will help go towards a cure and it's also a good chance to spread awareness by people wearing green walking together," he said. He has - with the help of his supporters - helped raise about $450,000 for a cure.
But he has no plans to slow down.
Mr Gillin said he would forever be dreaming of a world free of Duchenne and would do all he could to make that a reality. "I'm extremely proud of what I have done and achieved so far, in spite of suffering from this horrible disease," Mr Gillin said.
He said he was extremely grateful for the team who help run the Gillin Boys Foundation. The cost is $15 ($10 if you pre-register) while children under 12 can participate for free. The event will kick off at the Lady Bay Resort carpark. Registrations begin at 8.15am for a 9am start.
To register before the event visit the Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Warrnambool Facebook page.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
