Time hasn't weakened the bonds of friendship for one large group of Warrnambool-born party-goers, who gathered together at the weekend to reminisce nearly half a century after their last big shindig.
At least 35 old friends met up at Rafferty's Tavern on the evening of March 18, brought together by one Ralph Henderson, who hasn't called Warrnambool home for 46 years but told The Standard he felt transported back to the mid-1970s in the company of his old drinking buddies.
"It's amazing that nearly half a century later I can still manage to draw so many of us back together," Mr Henderson said.
"It says something about the group, I think. We never fought or argued, but could just get drunk as monkeys and party all night, we were just so good together."
Mr Henderson said the first members of the group started hanging out in school in the late 1960s and the network built over the next few years. The friends were all different ages and each year some would leave for work or university, scattering across the state and beyond.
"We've all separated in the end because there weren't enough jobs in Warrnambool, but we all stayed in touch somehow," he said.
"Then recently I thought as many of us went well into our 70s it might be time to get together properly again. We might not get another chance."
A few people couldn't make it, but many of those who did came from as far afield as Perth, Sunshine Coast and Newcastle. Mr Henderson came down from Townsville, where he's lived for many decades. He said it was wonderful to look back at what a different place Warrnambool had been in his salad days.
"In those days we used to party every Friday and Saturday night down at the Lady Bay hotel," he said.
"Back then you couldn't buy grog on a Sunday, but we would stock up and head down to the Blue Hole or somebody's house and just keep going. Or we would just get out of Warrnambool and stop somewhere to keep partying, out Portland way, anywhere really."
Mr Henderson organised for local rock 'n' roll cover band the Loose Cannons to provide a live soundtrack to the weekend get-together, which quickly had the whole group in full voice.
He said the reunion was another chapter in an incredibly broad and enduring friendship.
"It was just great, one of those things that brought it all back and make us all feel young again," he said.
