Major upgrades to Port Fairy's Telstra services have mostly improved coverage over the high-pressure Folk Festival long weekend.
Folkie organisers told The Standard the festival had proceeded smoothly and the deluge of people hadn't crashed the network like it had in 2022.
"We were very happy with the phone network over the weekend, allowing our traders and punters full access to digital services, including transactions and our well used mobile phone application," festival director Justin Rudge said.
Festival committee vice president Justin Lenehan said it was a stark contrast to the previous edition, when network problems cost stallholders thousands of dollars.
"That was our biggest disappointment last year, when the EFTPOS went down, which really affected stallholders," he said.
"This time around we had wifi available for traders, increasing our capacity to give them the chance to hook their EFTPOS up to our wifi rather than just relying on the mobile network."
But Mr Lenehan said the mobile network had passed the test in any case.
"Our IT manager on the ground, Ben Druitt, said there were no dramas. He said the network was under a huge load for the whole weekend but managed it well and stood up," he said.
While the upgrades seemed to make a difference around Southcombe Park and the Port Fairy CBD, there are still apparently notorious black spots in some areas.
South Beach resident David Dwyer said he "hassled" Telstra into giving him a "booster" because the mobile coverage at his house was so bad, but a neighbour with the same issues had been denied.
"He has to walk way out onto his deck or up onto the road to use the phone. Now he's recovering from prostate cancer so he can't move around too much.," Mr Dwyer said. "It's one of the higher parts of town, so I have no idea what the issue is."
