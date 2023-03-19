The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Mobile upgrades boost Port Fairy Folk Festival success

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated March 19 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upgrades to Port Fairy's Telstra mobile tower have boosted coverage over the critical Folkie weekend.

Major upgrades to Port Fairy's Telstra services have mostly improved coverage over the high-pressure Folk Festival long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.