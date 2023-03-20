The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Moyne Shire Council secures crucial cash for Macarthur redevelopment

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated March 20 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire Council mayor Karen Foster says she's excited to have locked in all the funding for the grand renovation of Macarthur's Market Square. Picture by Anthony Brady

Moyne Shire Council has locked in nearly $1 million to push through a renovation of Macarthur's central civic precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.