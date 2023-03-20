Moyne Shire Council has locked in nearly $1 million to push through a renovation of Macarthur's central civic precinct.
The first stage of works upgrading Macarthur's Market Square started in October 2022, with the council finding $480,000 to upgrade footpaths, kerbs and landscaping, as well as putting in new parking bays, drainage and electrical infrastructure.
As those works draw to a close, the council has secured a further $800,000 from the state government for the precinct upgrade, with $500,000 from Emergency Recovery Victoria and $300,000 from Sport and Recreation Victoria.
The council has also found another $300,000 from its own coffers along with community contributions, bringing the total allocated funding close to the expected $1.6m estimate for the whole project.
Stage two of the precinct upgrade will build a new playground, a "splashpad" water play area, a barbeque shelter and street furniture, along with a multi-purpose sports court. Mayor Karen Foster said the "exciting" upgrade was "transforming the precinct in the heart of the town".
"The masterplan for this space was completed with extensive community feedback in 2019 - that plan has informed everything that is happening at Market Square so it's very exciting to see the project finally coming to fruition," Cr Foster said.
"This is one of the largest capital works projects undertaken in Macarthur, with $1.6 million being spent across both stages and enhance play and recreation for all ages and abilities in the town."
Stage one of the project isn't expected to finish until the end of June 2023, with final steps including prep work for the sports court, footpath and tree works and refurbishment of the square's existing rotunda.
It's very exciting to see the project finally coming to fruition.- Karen Foster
Cr Foster said the existing playground would only be torn down when everything was in place to build its replacement.
"Contractors will be on site to start stage two once final design plans are endorsed, with the full project to be completed by June 2024," she said. "We will let the community know how the work will be staged once a contractor has been appointed."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.