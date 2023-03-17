Car flips after accident near Willatook

A car flipped after an accident near Willatook on Friday, prompting a call to the Country Fire Authority.
A CFA spokesman said the fire brigade was alerted when smoke was seen coming from the vehicle after the car flipped after an accident on the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road.
The call came through at 6.35pm, and the first of four CFA units arrived six minutes later.
The CFA spokesman said the smoke coming from the vehicle turned out to be steam coming from under the bonnet.
He said it appeared the driver had managed to get out of the crashed vehicle and was walking around.
The four tankers remained on scene until police arrived.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
