Another uni degree means bright future for city campus

It was wonderful news to report this week another university degree has been added at the city's Deakin campus.
An occupational therapy degree will be offered in Warrnambool from next year as Deakin continues to expand its course offerings at the campus.
In a bid to fill the job gap in the healthcare sector, the announcement of the four-year Bachelor of Occupational Therapy comes just weeks after it was revealed first year medical students could study at the campus from 2023.
It also follows the introduction this year of the social work degree to the campus.
Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh said the course was adding to its growing suite of health offerings which also includes nursing and midwifery.
"This announcement is another step in addressing our health workforce needs whilst also providing opportunities for mature-aged students seeking to return to study as well as year 12 students completing VCE, with more opportunity to remain in our region and secure a world class health degree," Mr McCosh said.
While AquaZone's smaller indoor pool still operates in the colder months, the 50-metre pool is only open during summer.
Petition organiser Brooke Fleming said the outdoor pool was mainly used by lap swimmers and schools during that time.
A new member has been appointed to Warrnambool City Council's audit and risk committee after what has been labelled a 'tumultuous time".
Recently retired Moyne Shire Council director Kevin Leddin has been appointed to a four-year term on the committee.
Do you remember when AC/DC was scheduled to come to Warrnambool but the council of the day cancelled the gig?
Jamal 'JP' Pollydore isn't shy about his ambitions to win a Big V division one championship with Warrnambool Seahawks.
The American-born Pollydore, 27, joins the Seahawks roster as their prized import, bolstering coach Alex Gynes' line-up.
Koroit Kindergarten was involved in a cyber-security incident event on March 3, Moyne Shire Council confirmed this week.
A statement from the council's chief executive officer Brett Davis said an unauthorised third party gained remote access to an electronic device at the kindergarten, which stored enrolment information of children, for about ten minutes.
The Standard photographer Sean McKenna wrote this piece about returning to the newsroom after a 28-year gap.
He is five months into his second stint as photographer at The Standard.
Mark Doughty, 25, who had worked as an agricultural contractor for three years at Cobrico, was due to return to Ireland just hours after he was allegedly involved in a fatal collision at Cobden.
Aluminium giant Alcoa will begin to immediately reduce its overall production at Portland due to "operational instability", but it's unclear if that will result in job losses.
A drink-driver filmed herself covered in blood and crying before showing her crashed and burning car which her 'much-loved' friend was trapped inside of.
Also making news this week:
Rachael Houlihan, deputy editor
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
