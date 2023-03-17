The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Nestles and Mortlake to play in crunch Warrnambool and District semi-final on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 17 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nestles gun Tim Ludeman is a key player in this weekend's semi-final clash. Picture by Anthony Brady

Nestles skipper Jake Hetherington says his hungry playing group is ready to take its game to the next level in the cut-throat nature of finals cricket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.