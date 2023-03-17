Nestles skipper Jake Hetherington says his hungry playing group is ready to take its game to the next level in the cut-throat nature of finals cricket.
Fresh and rejuvenated from a week on the sidelines, the second-placed Factory are just one win off playing in a Warrnambool and District division one grand final when they meet Mortlake in Saturday's do-or-die semi-final clash.
"This year, out of any I've been in, it's been a group we've all gelled together and at this time of the year it's really important," the gun all-rounder told The Standard ahead of the match.
"We think we've got another one or two percent we can go up and we've talked about it all year, especially in some of the close losses we've had.
"If we all lift one percent we can take the game away. We're raring to go and very pumped up. We're extremely keen to play."
Hetherington, who has enjoyed an excellent back-end to the season from a personal perspective, says his group used the week-off to recharge and rest some sore bodies.
He added it was a vital reminder to take a breath and focus on what made them a strong team.
"We've been used to having weeks off with rain delays this season but the boys took it as a positive, rested up and looked after themselves," he said.
"For us, we'll treat it like another game and take it week-by-week, it's pretty important to do that as we have all season. We have a good idea of our game going forward and if we do that we know we're a really good team."
The Factory leader said the batting group, featuring the likes of Geoff Williams, former state and BBL player Tim Ludeman, Wil Hinkley, Sanjaya Chathuranga and Ben Dobson could hold the key on what loomed as a 'slow' Walter Oval surface.
"I think we're a stronger batting team than bowling this year which is definitely different to a lot of other seasons," he said.
"We've got a top order who dig in and take pride on their wicket and in a semi-final it's a perfect way to get us to a grand final.
"We need to bat in partnerships but we need to then back that up at the bowling. At the Walter, bowling becomes crucial, whoever bowls tighter lines builds pressure on what is a slower outfield will win the game."
The Factory, however, will still be without quickie Matt Price for the game in a blow to the bowling stocks.
Hetherington said the Factory was wary of Mortlake's experience in crunch South West Cricket finals and would be a tough challenge for his group to overcome.
"They've earned their spot and had a good year - (Lachlan) Wareham and (Todd) Lamont can win a game for them and have shown that so we're wary of that," he said.
"Their bowling is really good, it's strong and they have big hitters with the bat so it's about dot balls and building pressure.
"We just need to keep our game pretty simple and stick to our plans and that's what will ultimately get the right result."
