The City Memorial Diamonds have its eyes on state title glory after a comprehensive pair of wins at Tuesday's midweek pennant regional finals held at the Colac Bowls Club.
The Warrnambool-based team defeated Corangamite (Colac Central) 51-34 in the semi-final and Far Western (Portland RSL) 62-24 to take out the championship in stunning fashion and now head to the Champion of State Pennant titles, which will be held in Moama on May 8 and 9.
City Memorial player and bowls development coordinator Bryan Sheehan said it was a "wonderful" day for the club.
"It was really, really good result so we're pretty excited," he said.
"Both games we got on top really early and managed to get away. It was great that we didn't have a lot of pressure on us."
He said the Moama-based titles were now at the forefront for the team who would be working hard in the lead-up at training and in various bowls competitions.
"It's the penultimate for us, it's seven or eight weeks away now so we've got to get the team training together and prepare,' he said.
"We'll train each Monday until we go and most of the players are playing in other events so everyone will be raring to go by the time it comes around which has us well prepared.
"It's exciting to be going and representing the region. Anytime you play at state level is a great opportunity."
