City Memorial Bowls Club off to Champion of State Pennant titles in May after strong wins

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 17 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 2:50pm
The City Memorial Diamonds team enjoyed a strong pair of wins at the regional finals. Picture supplied

The City Memorial Diamonds have its eyes on state title glory after a comprehensive pair of wins at Tuesday's midweek pennant regional finals held at the Colac Bowls Club.

