A motorist clocked at 128km/h at the intersection where a cyclist died just a few weeks ago has been labelled by police as "ludicrous".
Koroit police Sergeant Patrick Day said a 26-year-old South Australia man was caught driving through the intersection of Southern Cross Road and Tower Hill Road at Illowa about 5pm mid last week.
"The driver said he was running late for a dentist appointment," he said.
"That intersection has been the scene of many bad collisions over the years.
"Only a couple of weeks ago (February 10) a 57-year-old male cyclist from Yangery died after he was involved in a collision with a vehicle there.
"Driving at 128 through that intersection is ludicrous. Everyone from this area is well aware to slow down and look at that intersection."
Sergeant Day said high-end speeding drivers were still being detected by Koroit police with a Melbourne man clocked last week on the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road at 130km/h.
In other news a custom-built tri-axle trailer has been stolen from the Bessiebelle district property.
The trailer, valued at thousands of dollars, was designed to carry bulls and cattle and has been stolen from a farm yard.
The theft has been publicised on social media and around the main street of Koroit.
A multi-purpose fishing/speed boat was also stolen from an address in Manifold Street, Woolthorpe while a family slept.
Sergeant Day requested that owners of caravans, trailers and boats stored them out of sight or fitted them with sturdy locking devices.
He said such locking devices were readily available and highly effective.
Anyone with information about the stolen boat, trailer or speeding or erratic drivers in the Koroit district is requested to contact the Koroit police station on 55658202 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
