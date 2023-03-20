The Standard
A 26-year-old South Australia driver was clocked at 128km/h at the Illowa intersection of Southern Cross Road and Tower Hill Road

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 21 2023 - 9:21am, first published 6:58am
The Illowa intersection of the Southern Cross and Tower Hill roads was the scene of a cyclist's death on February 10.

A motorist clocked at 128km/h at the intersection where a cyclist died just a few weeks ago has been labelled by police as "ludicrous".

