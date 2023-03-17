Drugs and weapons found in police raid

A Cobden recidivist offender in his 40s has been arrested after police executed a firearms prohibition warrant on Friday morning.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Raven, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said investigators from his unit, Warrnambool divisional response unit officers and Corangamite district uniform members conducted the raid.
They searched the Cobden address and seized white powder, believed to be illicit drugs, ammunition, an imitation handgun and a homemade pipe slam gun.
The resident was arrested, is in the process of being transported to the Warrnambool, where he will be interviewed and is expected to be charged with drugs and weapons offences.
He will appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Friday afternoon or Monday depending on the progress of the investigation.
Detective Sergeant Raven said firearm prohibition orders were served on criminals with prior firearm offences and allowed police to conduct a search of premises.
He said it was also imperative that all legal firearm licence holders made sure they complied with all regulations, especially storage requirements.
