The owner of the vehicle left the keys in the ignition when he went in to get the papers

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:07am
Man alleged to have stolen ute from out the front of newsagent assisting police

A Heywood man alleged to have stolen a 1988 Nissan Triton ute from out the front of the town's newsagency on Friday morning is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

