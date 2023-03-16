Man alleged to have stolen ute from out the front of newsagent assisting police

A Heywood man alleged to have stolen a 1988 Nissan Triton ute from out the front of the town's newsagency on Friday morning is currently assisting police with their inquiries.
A police spokesman said the man is expected to be charged with the theft of the car and associated offences.
He will appear in court for a bail/remand hearing either Friday afternoon or on Monday.
The spokesman said it was alleged the man stole the ute from the front of the newsagency in Edgar Street early Friday morning while the owner of the vehicle was in the business.
The ute owner had left the keys in the vehicle.
"The 1988 Nissan Triton utility was parked out the front of the business with the keys in the ignition," he said.
"It's alleged the Heywood man then drove off in the ute. It was an opportunistic theft."
The vehicle was located alongside the Henty Highway on the approach to Portland, just south of Westlakes Road.
It caught fire in the passenger side footwell.
Portland Country Fire Authority volunteers were called and quickly put out the blaze.
The Heywood man was arrested soon after and is now assisting police with their investigations.
He's expected to be interviewed, charged and appear in court.
