Two loud and proud rivals will take centre stage on Saturday in the quest to taste the sweet success of premiership glory.
Bookaar and Cobden will renew hostilities in the South West Cricket division one decider once again at the Camperdown Lakes Recreation Reserve, two decades on from when the passionate clubs last met in a top-grade grand final.
It's significance isn't lost on two men who played in that clash 20 years ago - Bookaar skipper Tim Fitzgerald and Cobden captain Simon Murfett - both of which have ridden the highs and lows over the journey but both wear their club colours with pride and respect.
But times are different and re-writing a new chapter in each club's history is at the heart of what drives both leaders, who not only lead from the front on-field but are driving forces in what makes both clubs unique and special places in their respective communities.
"This is the first actual grand final I can recall playing, I know we've played finals before but since that grand final (20 years ago) it's the first I can remember which is exciting for everyone involved at Cobden," Murfett told The Standard.
"What we've been striving for for such a long-time is to play finals cricket and ultimately in grand finals it just hasn't panned out that way for a variety of reasons.
"We can make it in the Twenty20 stuff for some reason but not in the regular season which has been a common theme.
"The job's really only half done though so we're really excited for the challenge."
Fitzgerald said his group was buzzing at training and around the club.
"We've probably got nine or 10 blokes who haven't played in one (grand final) so we're really up and about as a club," he said.
"We've enjoyed the week and the senior boys are trying to get behind them and support them."
Murfett said his group had the experience and form to handle any situation and anticipated a red-hot encounter as the club chases its first division one premiership since 2000-01.
"Take away three or four young boys, the rest of us have all played a lot of cricket and even those younger lads, they've all played probably more finals cricket than what a lot of us older guys have," he said.
"Everyone's a bit different but we think we'll handle the pressure well and we know there will be plenty."
He added the Pelicans were a dangerous batting unit, headlined by Simon Baker, Eddie Lucas, Fitzgerald and Sam Allen and would take some stopping but backed in his group to rise to the occasion.
"I've just felt all year Bookaar just had something else about them, they've got a lot of players contributing," he said.
"Since Christmas I believe Bookaar have probably been the team to beat. When you look at the key stats I think they had four batsmen in the top 10 so they're not relying on one or two.
"(But) bowling and fielding, when we're playing well that's our strength. If we can just bat the 50 overs if we bat first, put up a competitive total, I think we can go the distance.
"We've certainly got the belief we can take it deep and get the job done."
Fitzgerald said the key for his side would be to remain composed and stick to the process of what's worked for them, particularly in the month leading into finals.
"We take each week as it comes, we're enjoying our cricket a lot as a group. Only four weeks ago we were sixth so every game has been a final," he said.
"Playing positive is what we want to do, once we get going we're alright. Cricket's a funny game and there's no second chances now.
"We've been seeing ball, hitting ball and I want to attack (with the bat). When we go into our shells and get negative and try not to get out we aren't our best. We'll play our shots and it's what worked for us so far.
"We're wary of their bowling, they have great bowlers but we'll look to get on top and not be dictated to. We simply can't let their bowlers get on top, they'll tie you down. We want to get on top of the game."
Fitzgerald expected a strong and passionate crowd to witness another close encounter between the two clubs.
"The games we played against them (this season), we had a Duckworth-Lewis washout match and they beat us by six runs and then got them the next game so we've had two close games and I'm sure it'll be close again," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.