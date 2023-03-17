The South West Cricket division one grand finals pits two great rivals against one another in what will be a fascinating spectacle at the Lakes Recreation Reserve in Camperdown.
The Standard takes a look at which two players from both teams could shape the contest, whether with bat, ball or in the field:
Angus Uwland (Cobden)
Momentum and confidence can propel a player or team to great heights and off the back of the Knights all-rounder winning the league best and fairest, expect the reliable campaigner to be a key cog if the club is to secure a memorable premiership.
Uwland's ability to impact with both bat and ball will hold the key. It's not just about pure statistics with the destructive Knight, but about game-changing moments.
Simon Baker (Bookaar)
Experience in finals is everything and the Pelicans champion has been there and done it plenty of times before and knows what is required for his team.
Will understand the pressure early with the bat will be red-hot, but don't think it will phase him too much. Comes into the decider in strong form having whacked two-half centuries and a mammoth 178 since Christmas.
Simon Murfett (Cobden)
It's impossible to ignore the veteran Cobden skipper's formline leading into the decider, with 17 wickets in his past four matches making for some stunning reading.
This includes a game-breaking 4-41 against Heytesbury Rebels in the semi-final last week, so the Knights leader will be red-hot and a player the Pelicans will be looking to see off.
Hit 46 and took four wickets when the two sides last played in round 11.
Tim Fitzgerald (Bookaar)
The opposing skipper was enjoying a solid season up until Christmas but has exploded to be one of the competition's most destructive and influential since then.
Since round nine, the Pelicans leader has scored 76, 46, 57, 43 and 11 not out with the bat, including the winning runs against Pomborneit in the semi-final and is always good for a few wickets.
Has provided a steady hand with the bat in a crisis and if the Pelicans lose early wickets can get them right back on track.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.