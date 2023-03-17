TALENTED Warrnambool trained filly Queen Air should put in a forward showing in a $200,000 race for fillies and mares at Moonee Valley on Saturday, according to her trainer Lindsey Smith.
The multiple group one winning trainer said Queen Air will appreciate the 2040 metres of Saturday's contest after two solid performances in races over unsuitable distances.
The 2000 metres is getting out to her right distance.- Lindsey Smith
"The 2000 metres is getting out to her right distance," Smith told The Standard. "Queen Air is a genuine stayer. Her two runs this time in work over 1300 and 1400 metres have been full of merit. She won her maiden at Warrnambool and followed up that effort with a nice run at Flemington. She trialed up well at Colac about 10 days ago before we gave her a solid track gallop at Warrnambool on Tuesday morning. I was very happy with her work."
Light-weight jockey Dean Yendall replaces regular hoop Jarrod Fry who couldn't make the weight for Saturday's clash against nine other rivals.
"It's bad lucky for Jarrod but good luck for Dean," Smith said. "Queen Air drops significantly in weight to 52kgs. She should really appreciate the weight drop. The only downsize is she's taking on seasoned mares but we've got a good opinion of Queen Air. We're looking at running her in the $500,000 Australasian Oaks at Morphettville on April 29 so Saturday's race should be a good pipe-opener for the group one classic."
Bookmakers rate Queen Air as a $3 chance to win her second race from seven starts.
Handy sprinter In The Boat resumes for Smith in a $175,000 listed race over 1200 metres.
"In The Boat has had a couple of minor issues but he's over them now," Smith said. "I've been happy with his work going into the 1200-metre race."
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Matthew Williams and Peter Chow have runners at the Valley. Williams saddles up Intellective and Rioyuki while True Nobility runs for Chow.
