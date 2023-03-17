"The 2000 metres is getting out to her right distance," Smith told The Standard. "Queen Air is a genuine stayer. Her two runs this time in work over 1300 and 1400 metres have been full of merit. She won her maiden at Warrnambool and followed up that effort with a nice run at Flemington. She trialed up well at Colac about 10 days ago before we gave her a solid track gallop at Warrnambool on Tuesday morning. I was very happy with her work."