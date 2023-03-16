The Standard
A 35-year-old Stawell man will appear in a magistrates court on Friday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 17 2023 - 9:55am, first published 7:34am
Driver charged with attempted murder after allegedly running down pedestrians

A 35-year-old Stawell man has been charged with attempted murder after two pedestrians were struck by a car in the town on Wednesday afternoon.

