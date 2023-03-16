Driver charged with attempted murder after allegedly running down pedestrians

A 35-year-old Stawell man has been charged with attempted murder after two pedestrians were struck by a car in the town on Wednesday afternoon.
Northern Grampians Crime Investigation Unit detectives alleged three pedestrians were walking near the intersection of Sloane and Cooper streets about 5.20pm when two were struck by a Toyota Corolla.
Two male pedestrians from Stawell - a 53-year-old and a 23-year-old - were both taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The alleged driver was arrested, interviewed and charged with attempted murder, reckless conduct endangering life, intentionally causing serious injury and other offences.
He has been remanded to appear at Ararat Magistrates Court on Friday.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has nformation or CCTV/dashcam footage is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.