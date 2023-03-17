Port Fairy's Poppy Myers received two pieces of good news on Thursday.
The teen was announced in Vic Country's 10-player under-16 team alongside fellow Port Fairy basketballer Eve Covey, a mere few hours before learning she'd make her Big V debut for Warrnambool Mermaids on Saturday.
Both Myers and Covey, a Mermaids development player, featured in Vic Country's under-16 squad in 2022 as bottom-agers, with their team just missing out on bronze at the national championships.
Myers said the goal was to finish on the podium this year.
"Definitely, I'd love to and I reckon we've got the potential to," she said.
Myers, 15, said playing with confidence was a major take-away from the program last year.
"Now I know what I'm going into and what to expect," she said. "You've got a good two months to train so you may as well go your hardest for those two months and just make the most of it."
You know as a coach if you have won, everyone's gunning for you and you've got to back it up again.- Lee Primmer
Myers is among four new faces named for Warrnambool in its Big V season-opener on Saturday, alongside Portland's Tyleah Barr, Dakota Crichton and Elise Thurman. The Mermaids will unfurl its 2022 Big V division flag in front of its home crowd prior to their clash against Bellarine.
The teenager said she was "pumped" to make her debut and ready to try and make an impact when called upon. Mermaids coach Lee Primmer said his squad understood teams would be coming after them this season.
"You know as a coach if you have won, everyone's gunning for you and you've got to back it up again," he said. "You've got to be prepared and we're trying to do that the best we can.
"I'm excited to see what's going to happen... and obviously we're going to be better five to six weeks into the season when the four newbies have played together for a bit."
The experienced coach said several younger players would be called upon for more minutes, with Amy Wormald unavailable for the clash.
"Paiyton Noonan, Cigi Lual, Tyleah, I'm expecting them to see some good minutes," he said.
Crichton has also been given the green light to score, though Primmer isn't placing too heavy of an expectation on the 17-year-old so early in the season.
"I'm saying you can shoot the open perimeter shot if you're open, she's big, she's a slasher, a cutter to the basket, she's quick up and down the floor, so I think she'll get a lot of hustle points," Primmer said.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.