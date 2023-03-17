Jamal 'JP' Pollydore isn't shy about his ambitions to win a Big V division one championship with Warrnambool Seahawks.
The American-born Pollydore, 27, joins the Seahawks roster as their prized import, bolstering coach Alex Gynes' line-up ahead of its season-opener against Shepparton Gators on Saturday night.
Pollydore, who arrived in Warrnambool on Monday after a 27 hour flight, has been settling into his new surroundings and enjoying it so far.
"I've been getting rid of the jet-lag and getting my legs up under me," he said. "Adjusting to the time."
Pollydore, a combo-guard, aims to be more than a one-dimensional player and isn't afraid to take directions from his coaches.
"Whatever my coach needs me to do to help the team win," he said. "I'm about winning."
Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Pollydore played basketball at junior college before accepting a scholarship to division two program Clark Atlanta University. He later started his pro career in Portugal before a stint in Venezuela's top league last year.
Pollydore said he never set out to play overseas but was embracing the journey and seeing how far it took him. He said he chose Warrnambool as it was the best fit for him at the time.
"I just went with my gut and now I'm here," he said. "I'm ready to get the season started and help my team win a championship."
While the title is top of Pollydore's to-do list, he is also keen to check out Warrnambool's beaches "before it got too cold".
"But I'm from New York where it's cold, so I'm tempted to know how cold it really is," he said with a laugh.
Gynes was thrilled to have a "high quality player and person" such as Pollydore join the Seahawks' program.
"He finishes at the rim really well, he shoots at a high clip from the three-point line," Gynes said. "He gets to his spots and creates shots for himself and gets looks for other guys."
Pollydore is confident the Seahawks have what it takes to win this season and is eager to build on-court chemistry with his teammates.
"I think the skies the limit with us," he said. "I've seen us in practice, we've got size, we've got strength, speed, shooters, I think we can get the job done."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.