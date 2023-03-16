Sometimes it helps to take a little break from your work.
To step back, catch your breath and view the task at hand with fresh eyes, before pushing on.
Taking a break can give you a chance to do better work.
You stop for a cuppa and a solution to that problem you've struggled with all morning just pops into your head.
We all need a little space to perform at our best.
I'm five months into my second stint as photographer at The Standard.
I took a little break, and now I've returned to the job with, hopefully, some idea of how to do it a little better than last time.
The break I gave myself was from 1995 to 2023, 28 years. I don't like to rush things.
Much has changed in my absence.
Last time I did this job, photographers shot black and white film and spent a fair whack of their day in the darkroom.
We were sent on jobs by a chief of staff and once we left the office, the only way we could be contacted was over a two-way radio, which was in the car, right beneath the cassette player.
Now, the work cars no longer have two-ways, that's a retrograde step in my opinion.
And, even more disappointingly, they no longer have cassette players.
So those stacks of 90s compilation tapes that I brought with me, to enjoy while driving, just sit mute in the glovebox - perhaps no one listens to music in their cars anymore.
That's fine, things change, but how am I supposed to keep myself entertained on a drive out to Peterborough or Camperdown?
Of course, some changes are quite interesting: we can now send photos from our cameras to our phones, our cameras have autofocus, our cameras shoot 30 frames per second (that's almost a roll of film, every second!), Paul Keating is no longer prime minister, cricketers and lawn bowlers no longer wear white, The Standard tearoom no longer has a cafe-bar machine. Clearly, the world has moved on in my absence.
As well, our daily paper now posts news on an hourly, not 24-hourly cycle. That's a lot of change to return to, perhaps I took a wee bit too long on that break.
But what hasn't changed are the people.
When I go out to photograph a story, all these changes dissolve into the background, they are just about irrelevant.
The people I photograph are the same. They still care about the same things. They are just as welcoming, and just as difficult to pose as they were way back then.
And the people I work with haven't changed either.
Some of them, I have to admit, weren't born during my earlier time with the paper, but in spite of this, they seem terribly familiar. I recognise in them a passion for their work, an interest in their community, and a sense of responsibility to give readers accurate news.
In fact, it all seems so familiar that I sometimes have to remind myself that nearly three decades have passed, and I am perhaps now looking at all this through slightly rose-coloured multifocals.
Of course, it hasn't all been easy, and spending several nights in a row shooting races at Premier Speedway has a way of reminding you that you're not 25 anymore.
I've also managed, despite the developments in communication and navigation technology, to turn up and photograph the wrong cricket game for an afternoon.
And I may have attempted to drive off in the wrong car after shooting fireworks on New Year's Eve (it had been a long day, the car was unlocked, and looked almost identical to my work car).
But putting those small glitches to one side, returning to this job after that little break has been a rather rewarding experience.
Now, it's time to look over a small gallery of pics from the last five months.
