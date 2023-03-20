'Big changes' to planning rules for council

The threshold that triggers planning applications to go before Warrnambool councillors for debate has been upped from five to seven.
Cr Ben Blain described the move as a "big change".
"There is a change in the delegation to determine planing applications," he told a recent council meeting.
"We're moving from the threshold of five objectors to seven."
Cr Blain said five objections would trigger a planning application to go to a public council meeting for debate and decision by councillors, but now it was seven.
"In a nutshell, the threshold is just a little bit higher to come to council," he said.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the decision to change to seven objections was made by councillors and was a change of council policy, not a requirement under the Local Government Act.
She said the threshold could have been even higher, but councillors opted to only increase it to seven. Cr Arnott said councillors had been required under the new Act to review its planning policies.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
