The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Big changes' to Warrnambool council's planning rules

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 20 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Big changes' to planning rules for council

The threshold that triggers planning applications to go before Warrnambool councillors for debate has been upped from five to seven.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.