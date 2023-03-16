The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool business owner ordered to repay $110k in fraudulent workers compo

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 16 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers' compo fraudster ordered to repay $110k

A Warrnambool business owner who fraudulently claimed more than $110,000 in workers' compensation has been ordered to pay the money back, and slapped with unpaid community work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.