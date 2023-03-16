Workers' compo fraudster ordered to repay $110k

A Warrnambool business owner who fraudulently claimed more than $110,000 in workers' compensation has been ordered to pay the money back, and slapped with unpaid community work.
Robert Rentsch, 67, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 16, to fraudulently obtaining payments.
The man received almost $111,000 in support payments between February 2017 and April 2019 after lodging a claim for a crush injury he suffered to both feet.
An investigation later revealed Rentsch continued to work while receiving payments, earning more than $190,000 through his business.
The court heard the work included farm maintenance and travelling to NSW where he operated a tractor and stonecrusher.
Throughout the period of offending Rentsch told his doctor he was not working and was issued with medical certificates of capacity stating he was unable to work.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said any offending involving a six-figure sum was "plainly serious".
He said it was no different to stealing as it was a theft against a system designed to assist vulnerable people who were injured.
"The offending is made all the more serious by the fact it was not just a one-off piece of dishonesty, it was ongoing," he said.
Mr Lethbridge said Rentsch rorted the system and hadn't paid a cent back.
"Now you end up bankrupt before this court pleading your financial state and ill health," he said.
He said while there was no doubt the offending warranted a term of imprisonment, he had considered Rentsch's age, health and lack of prior convictions.
Rentsch was convicted and placed on a 24-month correction order which includes 240 hours of unpaid community work.
"But I emphasise that the whole rationale behind that sentence is for you to make reparation back to the community that you have stolen from," the magistrate said.
"If you don't, you are going to jail."
Rentsch was ordered to repay $110,920.
WorkSafe insurance business unit executive director Roger Arnold said any offence against the compensation system would be met with serious consequences.
"People who defraud the WorkSafe compensation scheme for their own personal gain take money and resources away from injured workers in legitimate need," Mr Arnold said in a statement.
"This fraudulent behaviour threatens the integrity of the entire scheme and WorkSafe won't hesitate to prosecute anyone who seeks to game the system for their own profit."
