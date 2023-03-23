Danny Bland was medically discharged from the navy in 2017 following a 22-year career at sea.
Seven weeks ago his mental health diminished to the point he considered taking his own life.
The Hamilton RSL president opened up to The Standard about his mental health challenges ahead of Sunday's outreach event hosted by the Defence and Veteran Legal Service (DAVLS), which is assisting people in engaging with the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.
More than 3000 submissions have been received by the commission and 243 witnesses heard in public hearings to date.
But stories like Mr Bland's are still yet to be heard.
The former boarding operations specialist's decades-long career saw him spend days at sea during deployments to Fiji, Timor-Leste and the Solomon Islands.
He was medically discharged in 2017 after he was found to have a congenital brain injury.
"I was gutted," Mr Bland told The Standard.
"This was my identity. I had tied all of my self-worth to this career."
The following six years were tough for Mr Bland as he attempted to navigate a life outside of the military.
He found a well-suited job rigging and dogging at a caravan park, which he later lost due to an "outburst".
"I struggled with someone who had no concept of what I would call safety in a navy world and I yelled at him like he was a subordinate," he said.
"I understand now that is not the way the process goes but it's the process that I was taught. It's really difficult to deprogram from the culture we worked in."
Six years on, Mr Bland still struggles to speak to civilians.
"I can quite happily do a boarding situation or stand in front of a crowd on Anzac Day and deliver a five-minute speech but put me in a McDonald's drive-thru with the speaker and I'm fumbling. I can't talk, I'm sweating," he said.
"That's not normal."
Mr Bland said his fall to "absolute rock bottom" seven weeks ago was triggered by a number of things - medication, a lack of understanding of himself and six difficult years trying to transition back into civilian life.
While financially supported with a superannuation pension, he felt there was no practical support during that adjustment period.
"I need to deprogram. I haven't made that leap, I don't know how to make that leap and I'm a little bit scared to make that leap if I'm honest," he said.
Mr Bland said growing up in an environment where emotions weren't shared, he was also wired to keep his mental health challenges to himself.
He said that made it difficult to find the courage to speak up, and was yet to make a personal submission to the Royal Commission.
But the president is collating stories on behalf of the Hamilton RSL.
"I can talk about other people's stories and experiences all day... and I know there's a lot of people keen for a submission to be made but they don't know how to answer it for themselves," he said.
"It's a crazy space for us to be in. I'm hoping to get the message out there to please bear with us - those who are all a little broken - because we've come a long way, we've got a long way to go but we're getting there and we're trying to speak up."
Mr Bland said he was fortunate to be supported by his peers as well as his wife Belinda, a former sailor and the secretary of the Hamilton RSL, who has also been navigating her own mental health battles.
Mrs Bland joined the navy as a communications and information systems sailor in 2004, the realisation of her childhood dream.
In the nine years that followed she chased illegal fishermen in northern Australia, was the personal assistant to the director general of navy communications and information warfare, supported HMAS Stirling on the west coast and was deployed to the Middle East.
It was during that deployment her mental health began to unravel.
Mrs Bland was grappling with unresolved trauma following the breakdown of her first marriage and the stillbirth of her and Danny's son.
That was further exacerbated when she was sexually harassed by a ships warrant officer (who was later dishonourably discharged for other sexual harassment offences).
Mrs Bland was then overheard by a senior officer consoling a fellow crew member who was being removed from the ship, which disregarded a confidentiality directive and led her to being charged with disobeying a directive and conduct unbecoming.
She admitted it was a lapse in judgement but just wanted to comfort a mate who was hurting.
"I hit rock bottom at that stage," she said.
She said there was so much pressure to put the navy first and she'd been working hard toward a promotion.
"In my mind I had screwed up so badly. I seriously contemplated jumping from the ship," she said.
The only thing that stopped her was her crew, who were still grieving two suicide deaths onboard the ship in the last 18 months.
When she went to the ship chaplain for support, she was told she was overreacting.
Mrs Bland returned home where she was later admitted to a psychiatric hospital and diagnosed with anxiety, depression and bipolar.
"The navy encouraged us to seek help if our mental health was bad, but once you did it was a one way ticket to discharge," she said.
After formally leaving the navy in 2016, she applied to the Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) for compensation for a number of physical and mental injuries.
But her application was denied and the subsequent appeal process was "one of the most horrendous experiences outside of losing a child".
Years later, she still struggles with a debilitating foot injury sustained while playing navy soccer but is too traumatised to attempt the DVA process again.
Mrs Bland, whose father was a Vietnam veteran, said there was a part of her that felt her experience didn't warrant a submission to the Royal Commission.
But DAVLS lawyer Steven Baras-Miller said everyone's individual story would help to create positive change.
Mr Baras-Miller is assisting people in making their submissions before entries close on October 13.
He also aids in private sessions with commissioners.
Mr Baras-Miller said common fears in speaking up included identity, trauma and military personnel thinking "someone else had it worse".
"Too often people think you had to have served in Gallipoli to have experienced real trauma but I think that's created by community perception of what service is," he said.
"If you really try to understand someone's experience you will see they have had quite legitimate trauma associated with their service and it's really important to get their story told."
Mr Baras-Miller has heard from the families of those who suffered life-changing injuries during service, who lost loved ones to suicide and those who suffered suicidal ideologies themselves.
"The submissions encapsulate a wide range of people," Mr Baras-Miller said.
He will discuss the submission process at Sunday's outreach event, which includes the screening of the film Living at Warrnambool's Capitol Cinema.
The film has nothing to do with veterans but Mr Baras-Miller said it reflected the lived experience of them and their families as they looked to find ways to go on living in the face of trauma, injury and illness.
The lawyer will be joined on a panel on Sunday by Mr Bland, Warrnambool RSL Active's Hayley Walsh and Legacy veteran liaison officer Adam Kent.
Mr Kent, who started RSL Active in the south-west, has been delivering the event around the state, more recently in Ballarat where about 20 attendees decided they'd make a submission.
"These are people who had never even considered it beforehand," he said.
"It's about having your voice heard and having the opportunity to tell your story in a safe space."
The panel will also hear from Warrnambool's Kylie Pascoe who in 2021 gathered submissions alongside her partner Paul Poduska, a former sniper team leader in Afghanistan, and presented them directly to Shaun Leane, the then Minister of Veterans.
She said the stories were heartbreaking and it was difficult carrying the responsibility of giving others a voice, many of which had never been heard before.
"The trauma and subsequent issues faced by these veterans were far reaching, impacting every facet of their lives," Ms Pascoe said.
She said the process was arduous and recounting personal experiences dragged up a lot of emotion as the trauma was relived.
But she said there was hope the efforts made would lead to positive change.
"Campaigning for change is an empowering process, but it isn't easy when it is so personal and enshrouded in complexities of emotions, mental health challenges and trauma," she said.
"We would hope that anyone who wants to contribute but is fearful reaches out to either us, our local RSL or to their own support network to assist them with the process."
The pre-screening panel kicks off at 4.15pm on Sunday.
Complementary finger food will be available at Hotel Warrnambool to continue the conversation after the film.
If you or anyone you know needs help:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
