The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool RSL Active, Legacy to host outreach event at Capitol Cinema

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 24 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Navy veterans Danny and Belinda Bland. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Danny Bland was medically discharged from the navy in 2017 following a 22-year career at sea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.