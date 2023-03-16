Johnstone, whose older sister Alyssa also plays football, said the past few months with the Rebels had been "pretty surreal" - beginning with the selection process to making the under 16 squad and now getting ready for their first game. "It's been a very good experience," Johnstone said. "I've really appreciated everyone that's helped out, all the satellite coaches who have come to Warrnambool to train us and our South coaches."

