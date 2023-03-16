Warrnambool Bowls Club has been deservedly celebrating this week after securing three WDPA Weekend Pennant Premiership Flags across Divisions 1,2 and 3 out at Dennington last Saturday.
Respectively Warrnambool Gold defeated City Red in a 61 to 48-shot result, Warrnambool Red defeated City White 71 to 54 Shots and in a narrower margin Warrnambool White defeated City Yellow 58 to 55 shots.
While City Memorial Bowls Club fielded a team in each of the four divisions of the season's grand finals, unfortunately it had to be content with being runners-up in all four Games as Dunkeld White took home the flag in division four with a 49 to 31 shot win over City Orange.
Dennington Bowls Club are to be congratulated on its faultless hosting and impressive catering at last Saturday's grand final, where a large crowd witnessed the entire four game grand finals.
Warrnambool Gold now go on to play-off in the Regional Finals at Colac on Saturday. If it succeeds in the Regional play-offs it will proceed to play in the State Pennant Championships to held in Moama on the 8th and 9th of May.
On a more pleasant note for City Memorial Bowls Club, City Diamonds were successful in the Midweek Regional Pennant Finals held at Colac Lake Bowls Club on Tuesday. City defeated Colac Central in the semi-final 51 to 34 shots and then went on to defeat Far Western in the grand final, 62 to 24 shots. City Diamonds will now proceed on to the State Pennant Championships, also to be held at Moama on the 8th and 9th of May.
In general club news, albeit that the pennant season has concluded, a number of clubs are taking the opportunity to stage annual tournaments. Koroit have its St. Patricks Day on Friday and is also hosting the Daly IGA Cup on Sunday.
City Memorial Bowls Club is hosting The Western Region Bowls Past Presidents Association, Max Hammond Day on Monday with two greens being utilised for the annual event.
