On a more pleasant note for City Memorial Bowls Club, City Diamonds were successful in the Midweek Regional Pennant Finals held at Colac Lake Bowls Club on Tuesday. City defeated Colac Central in the semi-final 51 to 34 shots and then went on to defeat Far Western in the grand final, 62 to 24 shots. City Diamonds will now proceed on to the State Pennant Championships, also to be held at Moama on the 8th and 9th of May.