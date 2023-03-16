The Standard
Bias on Bowls: Regional challenge awaits champion Warrnambool Bowls Club team

By Gerald Madden
Updated March 16 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 3:00pm
Warrnambool Bowls Club is celebrating after a stunning run of WDPA premierships. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool Bowls Club has been deservedly celebrating this week after securing three WDPA Weekend Pennant Premiership Flags across Divisions 1,2 and 3 out at Dennington last Saturday.

