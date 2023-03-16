The Standard
DNA evidence will be sent to Ballarat for testing to try and match someone in the criminal database

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 16 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:28pm
Offenders grab $5000 in raid at chicken shop

Police will scan security camera footage from nearby businesses after a burglary at the Chicken Grill and laundromat in Henna Street overnight Wednesday.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

