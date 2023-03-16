Offenders grab $5000 in raid at chicken shop

Police will scan security camera footage from nearby businesses after a burglary at the Chicken Grill and laundromat in Henna Street overnight Wednesday.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said it was believed an offender or offenders entered the business via a rear door between 10.30pm Wednesday and 8am Thursday.
"We believe they have gained entry to the building through a rear door and then been able to reach in and unlock a deadbolt," he said.
"Once inside they have gone to the sales area of the Chicken Grill and stole $250 from an unlocked till.
"They have then gone to the cash dispenser in the rear of the building and removed cash and coins amounting to about $5000.
"Investigations are continuing in relation to viewing footage from nearby business security cameras."
Detective Senior Constable Ryan said DNA evidence collected at the scene would be sent to Ballarat where it would be processed to try and find a match on the criminal database.
He requested anyone who saw anything suspicious near the business overnight Wednesday, or anyone with information about the burglary, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1156.
