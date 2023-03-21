Batteries power urge for caution after spate of fires

Improperly disposed of batteries are sparking fires once a month across one south-west shire, causing some trucks to catch alight during transport.
Corangamite Shire Council has urged residents to dispose of batteries and flares correctly after finding the devices consistently caused issues.
Manager of environment and emergency Lyall Bond said it was almost a weekly occurrence.
"There have been cases of flares and batteries being incorrectly dropped at transfer stations and in street bins - they've been activated by equipment and started a fire," he said.
"About weekly we're finding issues with flares and batteries and we have a fire about once a month.
"There have been occasions where trucks have caught fire during transport.
"We've got specialised equipment for managing fires on-site but if they spread we would need to call in the CFA."
He said residents could deposit their old batteries at all council transfer stations at no cost, warning failure to do so created a potential for costly damage to equipment and infrastructure.
"As well as pollution from the fires themselves, damage to liners, leachate and gas collection systems and other fittings would be expensive to repair and would disrupt essential services," Mr Bond said.
Council's waste and sustainability officer Jessica Maxwell advised most batteries posed a danger.
They included regular alkaline batteries, button batteries and lithium-ion batteries such as rechargeable phone, laptop and power tool batteries which all contained chemicals which remained harmful even after the device appeared to be flat.
"They still contain reactive chemicals that can be a hazard in the home, especially if they come into contact with water or other chemicals," she said.
"If a dead battery comes in contact with something metal, even a small amount of charge can still cause heat and start a fire. Batteries have caused fires in waste collection vehicles and at landfill sites after compaction.
"They are also considered contamination in all bins in the kerbside collection wheelie bins. Keeping them out of the kerbside bins reduces contamination and means more resources can be recovered and recycled into higher value products."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
