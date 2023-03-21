The Standard
Corangamite Shire Council urges residents to dispose of batteries correctly after spate of fires

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 22 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:08am
Batteries power urge for caution after spate of fires

Improperly disposed of batteries are sparking fires once a month across one south-west shire, causing some trucks to catch alight during transport.

