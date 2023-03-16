The Standard
Magistrate defers sentencing of Warrnambool burglar

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 16 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 11:45am
Magistrate slams thief who twice-burgled woman's home

A magistrate has slammed a recidivist thief who twice-burgled a woman's home in a crime spree across the city.

