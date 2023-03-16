Magistrate slams thief who twice-burgled woman's home

A magistrate has slammed a recidivist thief who twice-burgled a woman's home in a crime spree across the city.
Jason Lee Clark, 46, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to burglary and other offences.
The man attended a Laverock Road property on January 15 when he tried but failed to gain entry to a rear door.
It wasn't his first time at the house after previously being convicted of stealing a quantity of cash and then jewellery from the same address.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the victim would have had no idea of the burglar's motivation and that victims often thought the worst.
He said the woman might have believed someone had a vendetta against her, or wanted to physically or sexually harm her.
"That is a real issue, particularly for women who live on their own," the magistrate said.
"It is something that can become absolutely terrifying for them to the extent they have mental health issues, they suffer anxiety, they can't sleep at night and the worst situation of all, they have to sell up and leave - all because you're drug affected, wandering around the place seeing what you can pinch from someone's house."
Clark told the court he was "very remorseful".
He also pleaded guilty to stealing $1000 of electronics from the Alan Lane Pavilion at Friendly Societies' Park, and another burglary at a Moore Street unit where he stole a handbag, purse, cash and bank cards.
Within a few hours he had twice used the cards at a bank, withdrawing $500 and $200 cash.
The victim had attached the pin code to the cards.
Clark was released from custody on March 16 and ordered to appear in court again on May 12 to be sentenced. In the meantime the magistrate said he'd monitor the man's behaviour and if he "put one foot wrong", he'd jailed for six months, "or longer".
The magistrate said the man was fortunate to have supports in the community and urged him to take advantage of them.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
