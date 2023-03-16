The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

New RSL president says Camperdown club needs participating members

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Camperdown RSL president Kevin Murray. He's taken up the position after Alan Fleming's six years of service. Picture by Anthony Brady

The new Camperdown RSL president put his hand up for the top job because he couldn't watch a group with more than 100 years of history fold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.