The new Camperdown RSL president put his hand up for the top job because he couldn't watch a group with more than 100 years of history fold.
The RSL sub-branch was at risk of dissolving in 2022 due to dwindling membership numbers.
"As we got closer to the end of last year it became apparent that we were in serious trouble," Mr Murray said.
"I actually said that I would not get involved in the RSL to that extent ever again but you can't stand by and watch a sub-branch with over 100 years of history just fold."
Mr Murray has a history with the RSL spanning four decades. He'd been a member of clubs in Altona, Hastings, Crib Point and Melton before transferring his membership to Camperdown in 2021.
He has seven years' experience as club secretary, four years' as membership officer and newsletter editor and three years' as assistant treasurer.
The past club president Alan Fleming stepped down from the role after six years of service.
He didn't take on any roles due to the intense workload.
"Alan Fleming had been virtually carrying the sub-branch single-handedly and had done an unbelievable job," Mr Murray said.
"But it wasn't sustainable for him personally, there was no balance in his life."
Camperdown has one of the oldest RSLs in Victoria, having formed in 1918.
The club has seen increased interest since voicing its concerns about folding.
"We're hovering around 40 members now which is quite good, but at the general meeting we had more than half of our membership in attendance," Mr Murray said.
"It was three times as many people as we had here at our last general meeting a year ago, so that was very promising.
"Growing the membership is one aspect of sustaining the sub-branch but participation is equally important.
"If we don't get active participating members, it won't matter how many we've got."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
