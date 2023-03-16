If we don't get some kind of help I can't see it continuing to run in the long term.- Gayle Drake
The Allansford and District Scout Group is at risk of folding if new volunteer leaders don't step up.
The group held an emergency meeting this week to discuss the "dire situation" it faced if new leaders were not found.
The meeting to decide the group's future was attended by 15 people including group leaders and parents.
Cub Scout leader Gayle Drake has been at its helm for 36 years and said she was desperately hoping community members would be willing to step up and take the lead.
"If we don't get some kind of help I can't see it continuing to run in the long term," Mrs Drake said. "It's a lot of work."
She said Cub Scouts numbers were strong with 21 children aged from six to 11-years and it was a "big thing" for the rural community of Allansford to have its own group.
She said the children enjoyed weekly activities, working to achieve badges and spending time in the community and outdoors going on camps.
Mrs Drake said the club was previously forced to close the Scout section for 11 to 15-year-olds due to a lack of volunteer leaders and didn't want its younger members to face "the same unfortunate fate should suitable volunteers not come forward".
She had planned to step down for the past two years and said now was the right time but she would help any new leaders settle in.
"I got involved with Cub Scouts as a teenager and became a leader before I had children," she said. "I raised all four of my children in this scout hall and they've all been involved from Cubs right through to Venturers.
"It has been such an enjoyable and rewarding experience and it really is a great group to be involved in - we just need more support and qualified leaders to be the future of the group."
Mrs Drake said she enjoyed seeing the children achieve something new, going camping and trying different activities.
She said the group wanted to hear from volunteers with a Cub Scouts background or who enjoyed working with children and getting outside.
West coast region district commissioner John McDonald said the hall had hosted the weekly activities since about 1952 and urged volunteers to get involved. He said if the group couldn't find new leaders the scout hall would close which would be a "very sad situation".
The call for more leaders comes after a chronic volunteer shortage across the region, with dwindling volunteer numbers continuing to drop after the pandemic. In the past year emergency services, sporting clubs, agricultural show societies and other organisations have struggled to fill vital roles.
The group meets on Wednesday nights during school terms. Training and certification is provided by Scouts Victoria after initial screening and a working with children's check. Email allansfordcubscouts@gmail.com for more information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.