The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police believe there are cannabis crophouses operating in the south-west

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 16 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the crophouses located in Portland during Operation Highrise. The blazing lights made the residential home stand out.

Police believe there are more cannabis crophouse operating in the south-west and have called on residents to report suspicious activity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.