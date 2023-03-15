Police believe there are more cannabis crophouse operating in the south-west and have called on residents to report suspicious activity.
People coming and going at night, high powered lights on 24-hours a day while home blinds are drawn, unusual modifications to houses and specific triggers to real estate agents and electricity company Powercor led to past police raids.
The request comes after Ballarat detectives seized more than 2000 cannabis plants - with a potential street value of $4 million - from a property north of Beaufort earlier this week.
There were 2177 plants located in 10 greenhouses and investigations are ongoing after police officers executed a search warrant at the address.
Last week Victoria Police western region Assistant Commissioner Michael Grainger said that when it came to meth labs and cannabis crophouses he believed the chances of getting caught were greater in a smaller community.
"In rural communities we have many people who will often notice something different going on," he said.
"So while organised crime gangs think they can work with impunity in rural areas, the truth is that they're more likely to be caught."
Assistant Commissioner Grainger also had strong views on so-called soft drugs.
"Many members of the community think cannabis is a harmless drug," he said.
"I'm in my 39th year of policing and I can say that cannabis is incredibly destructive in our community," he said.
In early February a Camperdown man in his 60s stumbled across a professional cannabis crophouse when a fire broke out in the roof of a home.
The fire was causes by an an electronic bypass system which allowed the occupants to steal electricity.
There were three rooms being used to grow plants and as a drying room, while other rooms were in the process of being hooked up.
Between 70 to 80 plants were located with up to 30 on the point of harvest.
In August 2019 there was a cannabis crophouse located in Warrnambool's Sundale Road, which led to police launching Operation Highrise.
There were nine commercial cannabis operations located and dismantled in less than 12 months at Warrnambool, Grassmere, Portland, Hamilton and Horsham.
About 2200 plants with a potential street value of about $4.4 million were ripped out in eight crop houses and one drying operation.
Police say it's likely there are more commercial cannabis operations being run in the region.
A combined effort by alert community members, police, real estate agents and energy company Powercor previously resulted in a clean-up of cannabis grow houses in Portland and Hamilton.
Relationships formed during Operation Highrise will make it hard for crop houses to stay under the radar in smaller regional centres, like Hamilton and Portland, it's been claimed.
"People were made aware of what to look out for through the media and something they may have dismissed as being weird previously is now something of much more significance," Hamilton Detective Sergeant Mark James said.
"These crime syndicates were certainly pushing into the Western District, but when people in the community are made aware it's become difficult for these crime syndicates to go unnoticed.
"There are telltale simple signs, like blinds being drawn at houses while high powered lights are on.
"But the crime syndicates will evolve, adapt and re-address what they are doing. Crime syndicates are in the business of making money and this is big business."
The lead detective said he was now confident Portland and Hamilton didn't have the same extent of crop grow house problems.
"But Warrnambool could still have them. It's bigger, more diverse, people from out-of-town don't stand out as much," Detective Sergeant James said.
"Members of the public are more aware, more educated about this issue. They have a far greater idea of what to look out for.
"The media coverage directly led to crop houses being uncovered. What was odd is now being seen as suspicious. People are ringing up and making reports to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Detective Sergeant James said crop houses were not just about growing cannabis.
He said they brought with them the risk of fires, impacted the amenity of areas and led to other high-end criminal acts like home invasions and drug run-throughs.
"We've seen people in Melbourne killed when you have criminals trying to rip off drugs from other criminals," he said.
"These are not people minding their own business. We need people to be vigilant and police are always happy to receive information about anything suspicious."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.