Police unable to determine cause of plantation fire

UPDATE, Thursday, 11.40am:
Police have been unable to determine the cause of a fire which scorched a bluegum plantation near Mortlake late Wednesday afternoon.
Terang police Senior Constable Ken Sayer said the fire burnt about quarter of an acre of private property 30 metres off Connewarren Lane.
He said the local Country Fire Authority captain was unable to determine the cause and the property owner was not able to assist with those investigations.
The fire was reported by the property owner to emergency services.
A Country Fire Authority media spokesperson said the alarm was raised about 5.34pm and three units attended.
Senior Constable Sayer said the CFA units attended and brought the fire under control in half an hour.
"Bluegums don't usually burn and we're pretty sure this was a regrowth forest of about two dozen trees. They don't burn that well," he said.
"There was a very light breeze and there was a small chance of the fire spreading.
"There was a small dam adjacent to the fire and CFA members used water from the dam to extinguish the fire," he said.
WEDNESDAY: Police have been called in to investigate the cause of a possibly suspicious fire in a plantation near Mortlake on Wednesday.
A fourth truck that had been called was turned back, as was air support which had been notified but not needed.
By 6pm, the fire had reached about 100 metres in size.
The fire happened in a plantation just off Connewarren Lane.
The CFA media spokesperson said the fire had been referred to Victoria police to investigate the possible suspicious circumstances.
