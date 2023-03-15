Aluminium giant flags production cuts at smelter

Aluminium giant Alcoa will begin to immediately reduce its overall production at Portland due to "operational instability", but it's unclear if that will result in job losses.
Production at the Portland Aluminium Smelter will be reduced to about 75 per cent of the site's total consolidated capacity of 358,000 metric tonnes per year (mtpy), it was announced on Wednesday, March 15.
Alcoa's share of the total capacity is 197,000 mtpy.
The smelter, which has a total of 408 pots, had previously been operating at about 95 per cent of its total capacity.
The Standard has asked Alcoa if there will be any job losses due to the decrease in production and is awaiting a response from the company.
The smelter has recently faced instability and challenges related to the production of rodded anodes, which are necessary to convey electricity into the smelting pots.
Alcoa vice president of operations Rob Beat said their teams were focused on safely taking the production offline and working to restore stability across the facility.
"Completing this task in a controlled fashion is our priority as we work to improve operations," he said.
Portland Aluminium is an unincorporated joint venture taking in Alcoa of Australia Limited (55 per cent), CITIC Nominees Pty Ltd (22.5 per cent), and Marubeni Aluminium Australia Pty Ltd (22.5 per cent).
Alcoa of Australia Limited is owned by Alcoa Corporation (60 per cent) and Alumina Limited (40 per cent).
Shop steward Roger Middleton said at the time it was on public record that Alcoa was "making plenty of money".
"But there's no money for their internal trades group," he told The Standard.
He said 46 workers had refused to accept Alcoa's offer of a 13 per cent increase across four years.
Negotiations for a replacement enterprise agreement for the smelter have been ongoing for several months between the employer and the Australian Metal Workers' Union and Electrical Trades Union.
