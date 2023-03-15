The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Alcoa announces production cuts at Portland Aluminium Smelter

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aluminium giant flags production cuts at smelter

Aluminium giant Alcoa will begin to immediately reduce its overall production at Portland due to "operational instability", but it's unclear if that will result in job losses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.