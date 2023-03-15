The Standard
Panmure captain Jacob Moloney suffers ankle injury, puts round one appearance in doubt

Updated March 15 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 4:15pm
Jacob Moloney could miss Panmure's season-opener against Nirranda. File picture

First-year captain Jacob Moloney could miss Panmure's season-opening grand final rematch against Nirranda due to injury.

