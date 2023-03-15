First-year captain Jacob Moloney could miss Panmure's season-opening grand final rematch against Nirranda due to injury.
Bulldogs' senior coach Chris Bant confirmed Moloney had suffered ankle ligament damage playing basketball, though fortunately nothing was broken.
Bant said Moloney, who is now walking without crutches, was set to get scans on the injury in the coming days, which would reveal the extent of the damage.
The fifth-year coach said Moloney was unlikely to play round one next month, but remained hopeful the tall could return by round two, which was two weeks after the season-opener due to an Easter bye.
Moloney is coming off a career-best season where he won the club's best and fairest and finished equal second in the league's J.A. Esam medal. He was announced in the captaincy last month, taking over from Louis Kew, who moved into an assistant coaching role.
Bant said his group had taken a more relaxed approach to their early pre-season training schedule due to playing into well into September.
The Bulldogs played a practice match against Hampden league outfit Port Fairy last week, with a second scratch match scheduled against fellow HFNL club Terang-Mortlake in the week leading into round one.
Bant said the Bulldogs would aim to take a full team into that second practice match.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
