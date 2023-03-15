Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Ciaron Maher is an odds-on favourite to be inducted into Warrnambool Racing Club's inaugural hall of fame at its 150th anniversary dinner on Saturday night.
Eight inductees will be announced at the function which will honour horses, trainers, jockeys and others who have excelled in racing at Warrnambool, together with horses and people from the region who have excelled in racing further afield. The hall of fame will also honour those who have made an outstanding contribution to racing in Warrnambool.
Maher, 41, who started his career as a jumps jockey before weight took its toll, took his first steps to racing greatness training the rank outsider Tears I Cry to win the $1 million group one Emirates Stakes at Flemington in 2007.
He has gone on to train 30 subsequent group one winners which is the pinnacle of racing in Australia.
His group one victories include Melbourne and Caulfield cups, the Cox Plate, Sydney Cup, Doomben Cup, the Victorian Derby, the VRC Oaks, Moir Stakes, Memsie Stakes, Australian Derby, Turnbull Stakes and Australian Guineas. Apart from his group one victories, the former Emmanuel College student has trained 18 group two winners and had success in 49 group three races, plus 50 listed winners.
His deeds as a master trainer also shine brightly in jumps racing. He's trained the winner of the Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase on six occasions, the Brierly Steeplechase four times and Galleywood Hurdle twice at Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival and trained numerous other jumps winners.
The late legendary Warrnambool trainer Kevin Lafferty and gallant jumper Gold Medals - a two time Grand Annual winner - are also expected to figure prominently in the hall of fame.
Lafferty trained countless winners in his career including the Grand Annual Steeplechase, Brierly Steeplechase, Warrnambool Cup and Wangoom Handicap at the famous May carnival.
Lafferty is the only trainer to have achieved that feat of winning those four features. The Symon Wilde-trained Gold Medals ran in the Grand Annual four times, winning the feature race twice and finishing in second place on two occasions.
