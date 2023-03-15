The Standard
Dangerous Warrnambool intersection prompts new school entrance

By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 15 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 2:30pm
Emmanuel College principal Peter Morgan says a new entrance will be built at its Botanic Road campus over safety concerns at nearby intersections.

Emmanuel College will create a new entrance to its campus in a bid to ease traffic near two of Warrnambool's notoriously dangerous intersections.

