Emmanuel College will create a new entrance to its campus in a bid to ease traffic near two of Warrnambool's notoriously dangerous intersections.
The campus is set for an $81 million makeover over the next decade with hundreds more students using the Botanic Road campus.
Principal Peter Morgan said as part of stage one works which were set to kick off this year, a new road would be constructed off Hopetoun Road in a bid to support traffic management around the school zone.
"It's extremely congested both morning and afternoon," he said.
"There are real concerns there about safety for young people."
Mr Morgan said the decision to create another entrance to the campus was all tied in with the non-existent crossing on the highway.
"We're doing what we can to address some of those issues by bringing in, and paying the cost of the new road to come in through there," he said.
"That will allow us to get some of that traffic off the main road for pick-ups and drop-offs and for busses and so on.
"There's considerable cost in doing that which will have been incorporated into that project."
During stage four of the school development - which could be years away - a new car park would also be constructed near that Hopetoun Road entrance.
Mr Morgan described the highway intersections at Botanic Road and Ardlie Street as "a shocker".
"It's the highway and a notoriously dangerous intersection," he said.
He said the school had met with the council about the intersection after a collision between a car and empty fuel tanker last month near Ardlie Street. Mr Morgan said a proper signalled intersection would prevent accidents like that happening.
The campaign to upgrade both intersections has been ongoing for years with city councillors in 2021 calling for it to be done urgently.
After last month's accident, the city council confirmed it was working on details of a proposed supervised school crossing at the Ardlie Street intersection.
There had also been some preliminary discussions and research into traffic lights but no final decision had been made by the department of transport, the council said.
"Should the intersection become signalised this would be a medium to long-term project," a council spokesman said.
The department is also investigating various designs for improvements to Raglan Parade at what it has labelled the "tricky" Botanic and Fitzroy roads intersection.
Once plans are finalised, any work would be subject to future funding programs.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
