Koroit premiership defender Jack O'Sullivan joins Wodonga Bulldogs for 2023

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 15 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 3:30pm
Koroit premiership defender Jack O'Sullivan will play for the Wodonga Bulldogs this season.

Koroit will be without an influential defender this season, as it strives to win its eighth-consecutive Hampden league premiership.

Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

