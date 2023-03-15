Koroit will be without an influential defender this season, as it strives to win its eighth-consecutive Hampden league premiership.
Jack O'Sullivan, a key player in the Saints' flag last year, has signed with Ovens and Murray club Wodonga Bulldogs for 2023.
The 22-year-old, who will line up for Waratah in Saturday's Northern Territory Football grand final, said he was ready for a new opportunity and was itching to get started.
"I've heard a lot of good things about it (the league)," he said.
"The grounds are nice and big and quick footy and everything like that, so I'm really looking forward to it.
"They haven't had much success on the field for a while but I know off the field they're a pretty good club. I'm just keen to get in there and make a bit of a difference."
The premiership defender, who earned Hampden league team of the year honours in 2022, said it wasn't easy to leave the club he had spent his whole life around. He refused to rule out a return to the Saints in the future and would keep a close eye on the them this season, with younger brothers Paddy and Finn both vital members of the senior side.
"I've been there ever since I was born, I've been there my whole life, haven't really known anything different to be honest," he said.
"I'm not guaranteed to stay at Wodonga forever but it's just a good opportunity to play some good footy.
"They set good standards out there (Koroit) and you just buy into it. I obviously hope they do well this year."
In the meantime, O'Sullivan will chase a second premiership medal in six months, when his Waratah side faces Southern Districts in the NTFL decider on Saturday.
Waratah has the edge between the two outfits, triumphing by 56 points when the sides met in the major semi-final.
O'Sullivan is just relieved to be playing in the showpiece event after enduring a nervous wait the past couple of weeks to see if he was eligible to play. The former Saint landed himself in hot water when he was charged with bumping or making forceful front-on contact with a Southern Districts player during the semi-final. He was initially handed a three-match suspension, with a two-match penalty on offer for an early guilty plea.
Either sanction would mean he missed the decider but after a successful tribunal hearing he had the charge successfully downgraded and was able to escape with a reprimand thanks to an early guilty plea.
O'Sullivan said his time in the NTFL had been a "great eye-opener" in terms of its standard and the conditions it was played in.
"It's just completely different to home," he said. "It's 35 degrees, the ball's always slippery whether it's raining or not because of the perspiration off everyone sweating.
"If we were playing dry footy, the standard would be a lot higher than what it is. I feel like I'm a lot fitter than what I was purely because of the heat. The heat just brings the best out of you."
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.