The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Pause to school-based apprenticeships adds to staff shortage challenges

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated March 15 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brauer College year 12 students Jordan Draffen and Liam Bell secured on-the-job training opportunities once practical placements resumed post-pandemic. Jordan is undertaking a school-based construction apprenticeship and Liam is completing an agricultural work placement. Some employers are approaching schools to help recruit amid ongoing staff shortages.

Desperate business owners are contacting a Warrnambool school looking for staff in a bid to recruit students to help bolster their workforce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.