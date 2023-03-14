Desperate business owners are contacting a Warrnambool school looking for staff in a bid to recruit students to help bolster their workforce.
Brauer College careers adviser Iain Jackson said since the start of last year he'd received daily calls from employers needing workers and apprentices.
"I would get three or four phone calls a day from employers looking for staff and often it might be a traineeship or apprenticeship," Mr Jackson said.
"I think it's symptomatic of the shortage of staff that exists. There's lots of opportunities, more so than ever before."
Warrnambool's Norton Motor Group dealer principal Marcus Norton is one of many south-west employers experiencing staff shortages and said a COVID-induced stop to school-based apprentices during the pandemic hadn't helped.
He said its staffing challenges were across the board with vacancies for sales staff, service advisers, parts staff and apprentices.
Mr Norton has employed six overseas workers after exhausting local avenues, while Callaghan Motors has employed an overseas worker and a couple of apprentices but dealer principal Steve Callaghan said it would hire more apprentices if it could.
Mr Norton said the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted its school-based apprenticeship program which flowed on to its current staffing levels.
"We have a lot of school-based apprentices that go through and during COVID we couldn't have any," Mr Norton said.
"So basically a couple of years of apprentices didn't get the opportunity to go through your workshops to see if they liked the job and for us to see whether they were up to the job. They weren't able to do that so that put us another few years behind the eight-ball. We're just starting to get our apprentices back now."
Mr Jackson said a new Department of Education and Training program called Head Start, which began in February, would help to grow school-based apprenticeships and traineeships.
He said the Barwon South West Head Start hub was one of 12 in the state and it would help year 10 to 12 students develop skills, capabilities and confidence that employers needed.
Mr Jackson said the department had identified the need for more school-based apprenticeships and hub staff would work with schools to engage students in apprenticeships and support students and employers to help grow numbers.
Students receive paid on-the-job training that contributes to their VCE, VCE Vocational Major or Victorian Pathways Certificate and leads to a qualification.
