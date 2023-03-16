The Standard
Your guide to what's on this weekend across Warrnambool and the south-west

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated March 16 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 12:00pm
Allansford's Clarrie Matthews will open his greenhouse to the public on Sunday, showcasing his 400-plus tuberous begonia plants. Picture by Anthony Brady

FRIDAY

NEEDLE ART: Embroiderers Guild of Victoria South Western Branch exhibition Through the Eye of a Needle, Masonic Centre, Kepler Street, Warrnambool begins Friday and runs all weekend from 10am to 4pm.

