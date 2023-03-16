NEEDLE ART: Embroiderers Guild of Victoria South Western Branch exhibition Through the Eye of a Needle, Masonic Centre, Kepler Street, Warrnambool begins Friday and runs all weekend from 10am to 4pm.
HOLDEN SHOW: Western Victoria Holden Car Club Show and Shine, Lake Pertobe, 10am-2pm.
CHAMPIONSHIP: South West Cricket Association, division one grand final between Cobden and Bookaar. Camperdown Lakes Recreation Reserve from 11.30am.
CRICKET: Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one semi-finals. Russells Creek v Dennington at Merrivale Oval and Nestles v Mortlake at Walter Oval. Games start at 12.30pm.
BASKETBALL: Big V Basketball round one, The Arc Warrnambool, Mermaids v Bellarine, 5.30pm, Seahawks v Shepparton, 7.30pm.
AVIATION: Warrnambool Model Aircraft Club fun fly days, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-3pm, Officers Lane, Koroit.
LIVE MUSIC: Kate Ceberano concert, Lighthouse Theatre, 8pm, tickets at the venue.
FLORAL DISPLAY: Clarrie Matthews will open his begonia greenhouse at 10140 Princes Highway, Allansford, 10am-5pm. Plants for sale.
ENVIRONMENT: Replenish Our Planet Association sustainable and environmental gardening seminar, Koroit Theatre from 2.30pm.
MUSIC: Michelle's Velocity, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
