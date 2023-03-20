The Standard
Warrnambool council to renew sister city friendship with China

March 20 2023
Warrnambool councillors say its sister city relationship with Changchun will have benefits for businesses.

The sister city friendship between Warrnambool and Changchun in China will be renewed with both countries to sign up to a new agreement on Wednesday.

