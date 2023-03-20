The sister city friendship between Warrnambool and Changchun in China will be renewed with both countries to sign up to a new agreement on Wednesday.
The decade-long friendship will be cemented during an online ceremony with the council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason putting ink to paper on the Warrnambool-Changchun sister city framework agreement and a three-year plan which will run until 2025.
The plans will guide the ongoing cooperation between the two cities with business, schools and the agriculture sector among those to benefit from the friendship.
The agreement would see the Changchun Municipal Government establish a small and medium enterprise online platform on WeChat to share and promote food from the Warrnambool region for export.
Sister school relationships would also be developed, and an agricultural machinery show flagged to highlight China's machinery industry.
Cr Ben Blain said it was exciting to see Warrnambool's sister city relationship had reached the 10-year milestone. As well as China, Warrnambool had also enjoyed a sister city relationship with Miura in Japan, he said.
"I do hope that as we continue to move forward with Changchun that we continue to grow and prosper together," he said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the city council only benefitted from relationships with other countries. "The sister city relationships are probably fraught with a little bit of criticism from many in the community," he said.
"But in my mind, I think that any kind of notional attempt to improve relationships with other countries and with other cultures is a good thing."
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the continued relationship would help to further establish better relationships between businesses who might be willing to explore the potential for export. "It's good to have this in place and continue it. The 10 years has come up quickly," she said.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said it was important the council fostered good overseas relationships.
"There are businesses in Warrnambool that may wish to explore the export component of their business and these sort of relationships can only help further that," she said.
The motion was passed unanimously.
"With the easing of COVID restrictions and the improving diplomatic relationship between Australia and China, it is an opportune time to capitalise on the momentum of the relationship for regional development," the council agenda said.
"A stronger trade and cultural relationship with Changchun will contribute to recognising a growing Chinese community in Warrnambool and will also support multiculturalism in our community by strengthening the people-to-people ties."
Council officers have written to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to get advice on how to register the proposed agreement.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.