Dozens more housing blocks will be created in Dennington under a development plan approved by city councillors.
The Heights residential development already has about 40 housing lots completed but plans for the remaining land have undergone a rejig to create more than 60 other lots.
The plan covers a 4.8-hectare parcel of land near the Merri River, south of Baynes Road and west of Harrington Road.
Under plans submitted to the council, a roundabout has been flagged for the intersection of Baynes and Lindsay streets.
The roundabout is estimated to cost more than $400,000, something the developer would contribute to the cost of, the plan says.
Cr Richard Ziegeler called it a very exciting development.
He said it would help to address the accommodation shortage problem the region has had by providing more opportunities for housing in the town in a "much more palatable way" than previously.
Cr Max Taylor said the development was in a designated residential growth area, and previous issues had been addressed with the updated plans.
He said the development would create affordable residential land and provide a major benefit for the Dennington community.
A previous subdivision proposal, which dated back to 2005, proposed 94 new and existing residential lots in the development but the changes would mean that would increase to 110.
Changes to the layout have meant there was the potential to create a further six lots set aside for higher density living such as the construction of units.
The changes would also provide a further 12 lots during stage six of the development by reducing the 1000 square-metre lots down to smaller 600 square-metre lots, the plan submitted to council says.
The development plan for the site seeks to achieve a minimum density of about 12 dwellings per hectare of land.
The plan was unanimously backed by the six councillors who were at last week's open council meeting.
Cr Vicki Jellie was absent from the meeting and didn't vote.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
