New plans approved for The Heights housing development in Dennington

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated March 16 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 1:00pm
Land near Dennington will be turned into a housing estate.

Dozens more housing blocks will be created in Dennington under a development plan approved by city councillors.

