The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Athletics South West Turbines set to contest division three play-offs

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
March 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ASW Turbines athletes Jeremy Dixon, Sophie Burrows, Jesse Suter, Ruby Darcy, Ken Bruce and Jamie Triance. Picture by Anthony Brady

Athletics South West Turbines' Ken Bruce understands a team effort to accumulate points will be needed during its upcoming Athletics Victoria Shield League division three play-off campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.