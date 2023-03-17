Athletics South West Turbines' Ken Bruce understands a team effort to accumulate points will be needed during its upcoming Athletics Victoria Shield League division three play-off campaign.
Bruce, at 71 years old, is the Turbines' older member and has been involved since the club's inception in 2019.
The Turbines, who have won their division and been promoted two years in a row, start their division three play-off campaign in Geelong on Saturday. Two weeks of competition will determine the premiers.
Bruce is a consistent scorer for the Turbines, often featuring over the coveted 1000-point mark.
He said performances in the AVSL were weighted, allowing older athletes to score crucial points for their teams.
"In the over 40s... you can still score points as your performances are weighted and adjusted so you can be comparable to the younger kids," he said.
"If I run 14 and a half seconds for 100 metres, based on my age it might be weighted back to 11.50 or 11.60.
"And long jump, I might only be jumping just over four metres but that might be equivalent to seven metres, which is what I used to do as a younger person anyway."
The sprinter, who excels at the 100-and-200-metre events, has a long association with athletics in Warrnambool, involved in the city's original amateur athletics club in the 1960s.
A move to Melbourne saw Bruce take a long hiatus from the sport, before returning to the sport in his 50s and Warrnambool in 2014.
"Before (the Turbines) I was still going back to compete with Diamond Valley (in division one)," he said. "They're a strong club."
Bruce, who was convinced to join the Turbines by club president and coach Jeremy Dixon, said he had been pleasantly surprised to see the club's early competitiveness and quick rise up the divisions.
He praised Dixon for his hard work building up the club in recent years.
While there is a growing contingent of over-40 athletes in the club, including several from Hamilton, Bruce said the younger cohort was the crux of the club.
"To me, it's about the younger kids, I've had my time," he said. "It's about encouraging the younger kids to come through."
As for the club's youngest member, Sophie Burrows, 12, says her favourite things about the Turbines was competing alongside friends.
The Warrnambool College student is a strong sprinter for the club, having gone on to win recent Warrnambool and Maribyrnong under 14 gift races in the seperate Victorian Athletic League.
Dixon said the play-off competition would be battle across the next fortnight, with the Turbines and Bellarine chasing the competition's benchmark, Eureka.
"We're very much looking forward to it," Dixon said. "Second place is going to be a real dog-fight.
"Any team on the day has won a round."
The Turbines will take their equal-largest squad into week one of the play-offs, with 27 athletes competing.
