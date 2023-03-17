Camperdown's recruiting drive has taken more shape as the Hampden league season fast approaches, with the signings of five new and returning names.
The Magpies have enlisted three interstate players, including Western Australian youngsters Aiden Dann and Desmond James and Northern Territory teen Jason Baird, ahead of its 2023 campaign.
Meanwhile the club also welcomes back Geelong-based Sidney Bradshaw, who returns after a 12 month break, as well as Riley Arnold, who has moved back to Camperdown after a year playing for Noosa in the QAFL.
Senior coach Neville Swayn told The Standard there was a buzz around the town, particularly with the club's three Indigenous recruits having moved to town.
"They're all living in town and they'll all work in town," he said. "Hopefully it's a long term association.
"The guys have played a couple a praccy matches. It's been a bit of a lift for everyone."
Swayn explained returning Magpie Will Rowbottom's connections playing for Palmerston in the Northern Territory Football League had helped facilitate the new recruits path to Camperdown.
Dann, a 21-year-old from Broome, is a small in-and-under player, while James, 17 is a young, developing talent from Halls Creek. Meanwhile, Baird, 19, from the East Arnhem Land region, has played at Palmerston and whose height could see him line up forward for the Magpies.
"I think they'll all make their own impact on the footy club throughout the year," Swayn said. "They're really good blokes."
Swayn said Dann, Baird and James had settled in fairly seamlessly with the playing group, adding there was little pressure for the trio to walk straight into the team and make an impact.
"They'll just play their role which is really all we ask of anyone," he said. "But especially with new recruits, we don't put too much pressure on them and expect too much, it'll take time."
Meanwhile, Arnold, who is a former club best and fairest and vice captain, will line up for his first practice match on Saturday.
"It was very good news to know he was coming back home," Swayn said. "He's a very good player. He gives us flexibility, he can basically play anywhere."
Bradshaw, who made just one reserves appearance for Camperdown in 2022, has slotted into Camperdown's back six.
"He's been really good in the first two practice matches," Swayn said of Bradshaw. "He's one of our best kicks, and really polished with his ball use."
Camperdown's newest signings join three previously announced returners for the Magpies, including Rowbotton, Brendan Richardson and Hugh Gordon, as the club strives to rise from a ninth-placed 2022 finish.
The Magpies have contested two pre-season hit-outs, including Simpson and Cobden. They will play Modewarre Warriors on Saturday, with an inter-club scratch match on the drawing board for next week.
"We're getting some good minutes into the group," Swayn said.
Meanwhile, Swayn responded to the news of Steven Lampton's signing at Warrnambool, with the Northern Territory player previously recruited by the Magpies.
Swayn said the club was disappointed by the decision after a verbal commitment and up to four months of work facilitating the signing.
"You probably don't need to be Einstein to work out what's happened," Swayn said.
Camperdown play Terang-Mortlake in the Hampden league season-opener on Saturday, April 1.
