We give whatever money we raise to local charities like the Palliative Care Unit or the Warrnambool or Port Fairy Hospitals. This year we raised $500 which will go to the Warrnambool Development School. The strange thing about my music is there was no real music background in my family. I ended up seeing Charlie Speed at the age of 17 who loved his music and he taught me how to play six chords on the guitar and he said that would get me through and it has.

