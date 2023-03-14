John, what can you tell me about being born on Christmas Day. Over the years have you got many birthday presents on Christmas Day?
Good question. Let's say I know no different but I would have to say I got a limited amount of presents for Christmas and my birthday over the years. I've got no complaints with how it's planned out.
There will be some people who will ask where was St Jude's in Koroit. It was on the Crossley and Koroit Road and was the place expectant mothers went to have their children in Koroit before the hospital opened.
My parents had a dairy farm at Woolsthorpe when I was growing up. It's still in the family to this very day. My brother Peter and I run the farm which comprises of beef cattle and fat lambs. We used to have dairy cows. It's a big job. We've got 900 acres of land and enjoy it.
Sadly, Wayne and Daryl passed away with muscular dystrophy more than 30 years ago. Back in that era not much was known about the disease which sees muscles waste away but medical science knows a lot more about the crippling disease now.
Where did your footy career begin?
I started out playing with Mailors Flat when I was 16-years-old in the seniors as there were no junior sides. We played in the old Port Fairy Football League. Yambuk, Macarthur and Bessibelle had sides in the competition.
I went and played with Caramut for 100 games after Mailors Flat folded. Koroit's J.M. Russell and Jack Keane had been chasing me for a few years to join Koroit and I finally relented and joined the club in 1967.
I never thought I was good enough to play with Koroit when I was playing with Mailors Flat and Caramut but it proved to be the best move I made in my footy career playing for the Saints. I ended up with 147 senior games at Koroit and played in the 1973 premiership side. I'm proud of both of those achievements.
John, let's go back for a moment. What was the reason why you never played in Koroit's first premiership side in 1971?
Les Cameron had taken over as playing coach in 1971. We had to win the last home and away game against Warrnambool to sneak into the finals which we did. I had played in all the home-and-away games, plus the two finals against Coragulac and Mortlake in the preliminary final.
I went home after the preliminary final and was very sick. I was rushed into the Koroit Hospital and checked out by Dr Lawrence. Firstly, he thought I may have meningitis but after extensive tests over three days Dr Lawrence came to the conclusion I was physically run down and exhausted. He said I needed rest and would not be playing in the grand final on the Saturday.
Peter Doolan replaced me in the side. I was devastated. I had wanted to play in the 1971 grand final against Port Fairy but Dr Lawrence was correct with his diagnosis. I ended up being a spectator at the grand-final victory.
Did you play footy for Koroit in 1972?
Yes. I felt a lot better going into the 1972 season. Gary Cameron, the brother of Les, took over as the senior coach in 1972 after our premiership victory in 1971. We missed the finals in 1972 but turned things around in 1973. We defeated Colac by 15 points to win the 1973 premiership. I was lucky enough to kick two goals in that game. Les and his brother Gary did sensational jobs as coaches of the Koroit Football Club as their records testify.
Who were some of the good players that played for Koroit back in the era of the early 1970s?
We had some great players including Ian Chambers, Des Keane, Neil McLeod and Brian Collins to mention a few. I played as a ruckman for all my 147 games at Koroit. It was really strange as I was only 5 feet 9 inches in the old measurements but I was playing against opponents who were a lot bigger and stronger in the ruck each week. I found it tough playing against big blokes like Ray Anderson, Terry Alexander and Bert Peperkamp.
The only thing I had in my favour was I had a really good spring. I ended up retiring from footy after the 1975 season as I wanted to be there for my sons Wayne and Daryl who had declining health.
John, away from the footy - you've been a familiar face as a musician at the Port Fairy Folk Festival. How many years have you played at the Festival?
This week's festival was the 46th and I've played at each one. The Port Fairy Folk Festival is just an incredible event. The event has an amazing vibe. We play in the streets normally out the front of Sheehan's Meats in Bank Street.
We give whatever money we raise to local charities like the Palliative Care Unit or the Warrnambool or Port Fairy Hospitals. This year we raised $500 which will go to the Warrnambool Development School. The strange thing about my music is there was no real music background in my family. I ended up seeing Charlie Speed at the age of 17 who loved his music and he taught me how to play six chords on the guitar and he said that would get me through and it has.
I'll never forget, the first time I played the guitar in public was at the Woolsthorpe Hall in 1975. It was at a function for Miss Sarah Lava who had been post-mistress at the Woolsthorpe Post Office for 45 years. It was a huge night as people came from all over the district to celebrate her achievement.
Over the years I've played and sang a lot of Slim Dusty songs. Country and western songs are my favourites. I've been very lucky to have played with some very talented musicians over the years including Kevin Bowman, Ken Smith, Prop and Maureen Hazelwood.
