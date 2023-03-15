Portland proving to be an angler's paradise Advertising Feature

If you're after a spot of fishing, Portland is literally an angler's paradise.



Choose from boat fishing or beach fishing and hook yourself a King George whiting, flathead, snapper, tuna or mulloway.

Take advantage of some amazing fishing points around the harbour, along the Breakwater or even out among the Capes. Pictures Visit Victoria.

Or if you would rather try and tackle the big fish out towards the continental shelf get in touch with one of the many fishing charters or even bring your own boat and tackle the task of catching a big tuna or salmon.

Narrawong

Fishing for all ages is available at Narrawong with plenty of surf fishing as well as fishing along the river.



Head across the footbridge from the reserve and try running sinker rigs for gummies and mullaway or try sending out some squid strips under a float and the Kingies might just like what they see.



Popular for catching bream near the Mouth of the Surry in the surf and if you're lucky you may even hook onto a salmon. When in doubt have a chat to the locals as they will know what is biting and where.

Nelson

The Lower Glenelg is well-known to anglers for its excellent fishing. Sought after estuarine species include mulloway, bream, perch, mullet and salmon.



A species of spiny freshwater crayfish is found in higher reaches of the river. Good fishing is available from the landings around Nelson and in the National Park. Boats and other watercraft can be hired in the centre of Nelson from the Nelson Boat Hire.