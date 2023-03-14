A Port Fairy woman is disappointed by the large amount of rubbish regularly left at a popular visitor attraction.
Sandra Jans walks her dog along the Port Fairy section of the Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail each day.
"After nearly every weekend there is rubbish and broken glass," Ms Jans said.
She picks it up and regularly sees rail trail volunteers doing the same.
"It's disappointing because it's a lovely, secluded spot," Ms Jans said.
"I pick up the rubbish because I don't want visitors to see it like that and it's dangerous for other walkers.
"I see volunteers, some who are in their 70s, down on their knees picking up glass."
Ms Jans said the trail was there to be enjoyed by everyone but people should show respect and take their rubbish with them or use the bin provided near the picnic table.
"There's a plastic rubbish bin that I put the rubbish in and sometimes it's tipped over the next day," she said.
"I feel sorry for the volunteers who maintain the rail trail."
Ms Jans said regular police patrols or sensor lights at the shed near the picnic table might act as a deterrent.
She said it was disappointing she had found broken alcohol containers and a home-made bong.
"It's such a mess and it's happening a lot," Ms Jans said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
