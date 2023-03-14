The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre celebrates 40 years with Kate Ceberano concert

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Ceberano will help Warrnambool's Lighthouse celebrate its 40th birthday this weekend. Picture supplied

Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre will celebrate its 40th birthday with help from iconic Australian performer Kate Ceberano, who also launched her career four decades ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.