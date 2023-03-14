Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre will celebrate its 40th birthday with help from iconic Australian performer Kate Ceberano, who also launched her career four decades ago.
The then-named Warrnambool Performing Arts Centre was officially opened in 1983 and, despite being revamped and renamed, it will this weekend mark the milestone with the Ceberano concert.
The anniversary comes after a record-breaking run for the venue with city councillors lauding the milestone achievement.
Cr Max Taylor said the Lighthouse Theatre had set a record for the most sold-out performances in a three-month period over the history of the venue including two sold-out performances with Guy Sebastian and Goanna.
Performances from popular acts such as Judith Lucy and Denise Scott, Coal Miner's Daughter, David Strassman, Cosentino, Queen Forever and Anh Do also sold-out.
Ceberano is a four-time-ARIA award winner and multi-platinum recording artist who has released 30 albums over her career.
She is one of only four Australian acts to release a top 10 album across five decades alongside AC/DC, Midnight Oil and Kylie Minogue.
In keeping with the venue's long history of supporting local talent, Warrnambool musician Gabby Steel will be the support act on the night for the Saturday, March 18 concert.
Lighthouse Theatre service manager Xavier Dannock said the ability to stage such an exciting concert celebrating 40 years reflected the importance of the venue to the community.
"Lighthouse Theatre is a space for everyone, and over the past 40 years we've seen some of the biggest names perform on our stage," he said.
"We want the whole community to join us for an amazing night, to sing along and celebrate."
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the Lighthouse Theatre was a crucial cultural asset for the city.
"Over the past 40 years, the Lighthouse Theatre has cemented itself as one of the cornerstones of not just the Warrnambool community, but of our entire region," she said.
"As the name suggests, the Lighthouse Theatre is a beacon for performing arts in our part of the state, and it attracts patrons from far and wide.
"It's a venue that's gone from strength-to-strength, and the feedback we receive from audiences as well as the performers themselves is that it is one of the best theatres in Victoria.
"It's only fitting that we have a musician as iconic and evergreen as Kate Ceberano help us celebrate this important occasion."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
