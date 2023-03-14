The Standard
Helipad closure 'putting lives at risk' says MP Dan Tehan

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 15 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 7:30am
The helipad next to Portland District Health closed in February.

South-west lives are being put at risk after the closure of a helipad, according to Wannon MP Dan Tehan.

