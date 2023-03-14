South-west lives are being put at risk after the closure of a helipad, according to Wannon MP Dan Tehan.
Mr Tehan urged the federal government in parliament last week to reopen the helipad as a matter of urgency.
"On the 27th of February, the helipad next to Portland District Health was closed," Mr Tehan said.
He said the use of the helipad had initially been suspended prior to Christmas.
"This helipad came into use in 2014," he said. "It came into operation because the community raised funds and agitated to get a helipad in the centre of town."
Mr Tehan said without the helipad patients had to be driven to the city's airport.
"It is a vital community service and the community has been left in the dark as to why it's been closed and what is being done to reopen it," he said.
"Every week that goes on that we're not allowing flights to land on the helipad is a time where you are putting those in the community at risk.
"The time that it takes to get to Portland airport could be the difference in saving someone's life."
Ambulance Victoria's acting air operations manager Rupert Freeman said the organisation was committed to providing the highest level of medical care and transport for all Victorians.
"We have multiple contingency options for all landing sites that we attend for situations where an aircraft cannot land," Mr Freeman said.
A review of the Portland District Health helipad in late 2022 found improvements were required in line with current Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) regulations, The Standard was told.
Future options are being explored.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
